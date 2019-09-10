Lady Eagles hold off Wahama

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Defending the home nest.

The Eastern volleyball earned its second straight home victory on Monday in Meigs County, with the Lady Eagles claiming a straight games win over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Wahama.

The Lady Eagles (4-4, 2-1 TVC Hocking) led wire-to-wire in the opening game, scoring the first five points of the 25-17 victory.

Wahama’s first lead of the night came at 5-4 in the second game, but Eastern regained the edge at 12-11 as part of the 15-to-4 run that closed the 25-15 win.

The Lady Falcons scored the first seven points of the third game, but EHS battled back to take the edge at 18-17. WHS moved into a game-point situation with a 7-0 run, but Eastern answered with a 7-0 run of its own to take a 25-24 lead. Wahama tied the game at 25, but surrendered back-to-back points and fell by a 27-25 count, as the Lady Eagles sealed the 3-0 sweep.

The EHS service was led by Jenna Chadwell with 18 points and two aces. Next was Haley Burton with 15 points and five aces, followed by Sydney Sanders with six points and an ace. Brielle Newland and Olivia Barber rounded out the Lady Eagle service attack with five and three points respectively.

Harley Roush led the Lady Falcons with 17 service points. Emma Young had eight points in the setback, Abby Pauley, Emma Gibbs and Hailey Durst ended with two points apiece, while Bailee Bumgarner claimed one point.

Chadwell led Eastern at the net with five kills. Gheen earned three kills and three blocks in the win, Layna Catlett added three points and a block, while Megan Maxon earned two kills and a block. Alisa Ord contributed a block to the winning cause, while Sanders had a team-best seven digs.

These teams are slated to meet again on Oct. 8 in Mason.

After visiting Belpre on Tuesday, Eastern will be back home against Waterford on Thursday. WHS is home for the remainder of the week, with Federal Hocking on Tuesday and Southern on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

