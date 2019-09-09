Rio’s Jones, Setty crack Top 15 at Golden Bear Classic

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande had two top 15 finishers and took third place as a team in Friday evening’s Golden Bear Classic IV hosted by West Virginia University Tech.

Senior Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH) placed ninth in a time of 13:31 and freshman Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH) was 13th after crossing in a time of 13:38 over the 4K course.

The duo’s effort helped the RedStorm to a team score of 99. Roanoke won the team title with a total of 40, while WVU-Tech tallied 55 points for a runner-up finish.

Marietta College’s Braeden Wallace won the individual title with a mark of 12:51.

Five other runners represented Rio in the event.

Senior River Spicer (West Milton, OH) was 25th in a time of 14:26; freshman Keelan Kilgour (Jackson, OH) placed 32nd after crossing in 14:46; senior Mike Norris (Dayton, OH) was 33rd in a time of 14:47; junior Dean Frietag (Magnolia, OH) placed 38th with a finish of 15:15; and senior Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL) was 44th in a time of 15:35.

Rio Grande returns to action on September 21 when it hosts the 49th Annual Patty Forgey Invitational.

Rio Grande senior Keshawn Jones hits full stride while placing ninth in Friday’s Golden Bear Classic. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_RIO-Jones.jpg Rio Grande senior Keshawn Jones hits full stride while placing ninth in Friday’s Golden Bear Classic. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.