Knox leads Rio women at Golden Bear Classic

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Allison Knox gave the University of Rio Grande women’s cross country team its top finish in Friday evening’s Golden Bear Classic IV hosted by West Virginia University Tech.
Knox, a freshman from Ripley, W.Va., placed 26th in her collegiate debut with a time of 19:30 on the 4K course.
Rio’s only other competitor in the event was sophomore Sarah Shepard (Carroll, OH), who was 49th in a time of 27:07.
Roanoke won the team title with a score 38, while WVU-Tech (41) and Fairmont State (46) rounded out the top three.
Kentucky Christian’s Sierra Poppell took the individual title with a finish of 15:11.
Rio Grande returns to action on September 21 when it hosts the 49th Annual Patty Forgey Invitational.
