Blue Angels sweep River Valley

CENTENARY, Ohio — The perfect end to a perfect week.

The Gallia Academy claimed its third sweep of the week on Friday night in its home gymnasium, with the Blue Angels topping in-county rival River Valley in non-conference action.

Gallia Academy (6-1) claimed a 12-to-4 advantage in kills in the opening game of the match, winning by a 25-16 count.

The Lady Raiders had their best set of the evening in the second, earning seven kills, but the hosts had a match-best 13 kills on their way to the 25-21 win.

The Blue Angels finished off the sweep with a 25-14 victory in the third, with the hosts winning 75 percent of their serves in the finale.

Gallia Academy earned an advantage of 56.6-to-38.9 in side-out percentage for the match, while RVHS claimed a 98.1-to-90.3 advantage in serve percentage.

Peri Martin led the Blue Angel service attack with eight aces. Maddie Wright, Bailey Barnette and Maddy Petro earned two aces each, with Martin, Barnette and MaKenna Caldwell each finished with perfect serve percentages.

RVHS was led by Jaden Bradley with five aces. Taylor Huck earned a pair of aces, while Mikenzi Pope and Lora Kinney had one each. The Lady Raiders got perfect serve percentages from Huck, Pope, Kinney, Breanna Dodrill, Alexandria Wood and Madison Hall.

At the net, Alex Barnes led the Blue and White with 11 kills. Wright posted nine kills and two blocks for the hosts, Petro chipped in with eight kills, while Barnette came up with three kills. Abby Hammons had a pair of blocks for GAHS, while Martin marked two kills and a match-best 31 assists. Barnette led the Blue Angel defense with 10 of the team’s 30 digs.

River Valley’s net attack was led by Pope with four kills. Kasey Birchfield, Javan Gardner and Hannah Jacks finished with three kills each, with Birchfield earning two blocks and Gardner picking up one. Huck had two kills in the setback, Bradley added a block, while Wood dished out a team-best six assists.

Bradley claimed eight of the team’s 27 digs to lead the RVHS defense.

On Monday, GAHS visits Meigs, while RVHS hosts South Gallia.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

