Week 2 Prep Football Scores


OHIO

Akr. Coventry 27, Carrollton 7

Akr. Hoban 49, Youngs. Mooney 0

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 19, Lisbon Beaver 8

Albany Alexander 33, Sugar Grove Berne Union 12

Alliance Marlington 34, Kent Roosevelt 10

Amanda-Clearcreek 32, Chillicothe Unioto 14

Amherst Steele 41, Oberlin Firelands 0

Anna 49, Brookville 16

Apple Creek Waynedale 7, Columbia Station Columbia 0

Arcanum 43, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

Archbold 34, Findlay Liberty-Benton 20

Arlington 26, Ada 12

Ashtabula Edgewood 40, Orwell Grand Valley 7

Ashville Teays Valley 10, Logan 7

Attica Seneca E. 40, Milan Edison 20

Aurora 14, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 7

Austintown Fitch 27, Youngs. Ursuline 7

Avon 52, Lorain 28

Avon Lake 24, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 23

Barnesville 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 27

Batavia 20, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Beavercreek 40, Day. Ponitz Tech. 20

Bellbrook 28, Fairborn 0

Bellefontaine 42, Sidney 34

Bellevue 49, Hunting Valley University 14

Berlin Center Western Reserve 51, E. Palestine 0

Bethel-Tate 22, New Richmond 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 57, Nelsonville-York 21

Blanchester 34, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 7

Bloom-Carroll 31, Baltimore Liberty Union 7

Bloomdale Elmwood 21, Kansas Lakota 7

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34, Green 14

Brooklyn 32, Cle. E. Tech 12

Brunswick 49, N. Royalton 0

Bryan 40, Tol. Woodward 6

Bucyrus 26, Cardington-Lincoln 7

Bucyrus Wynford 13, Tiffin Calvert 9

Burton Berkshire 49, Fairport Harbor Harding 36

Caledonia River Valley 39, Mansfield Madison 14

Camden Preble Shawnee 55, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6

Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Creston Norwayne 0

Canal Fulton Northwest 34, Can. South 14

Canal Winchester 24, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 42, Cols. Franklin Hts. 12

Canfield S. Range 42, Columbiana Crestview 0

Casstown Miami E. 31, Sidney Lehman 17

Chagrin Falls Kenston 55, Chagrin Falls 0

Chardon NDCL 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 28

Chillicothe 27, Cols. Mifflin 14

Chillicothe Huntington 52, Beaver Eastern 46

Cin. College Prep. 52, Franklin Furnace Green 15

Cin. Deer Park 46, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Cin. Elder 38, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 31, OT

Cin. Finneytown 34, Cin. Riverview East 0

Cin. Hughes 26, Cin. N. College Hill 25

Cin. La Salle 31, Mason 0

Cin. Madeira 33, Batavia Clermont NE 7

Cin. Mariemont 43, Cin. Western Hills 40

Cin. McNicholas 15, Cin. Indian Hill 6

Cin. Princeton 42, Cin. Withrow 0

Cin. St. Xavier 21, Cin. Colerain 14

Cin. Summit Country Day 28, Cin. Country Day 0

Cin. Sycamore 31, Kings Mills Kings 24

Cin. Turpin 41, Cin. NW 7

Cin. Walnut Hills 48, Cin. Aiken 6

Cin. Winton Woods 49, Cin. West Clermont 0

Cin. Wyoming 28, Cin. Taft 0

Clayton Northmont 37, Pickerington N. 17

Cle. Benedictine 35, Shaker Hts. 6

Cle. Hts. 17, Cle. Glenville 0

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 38, Richmond Hts. 0

Cle. VASJ 41, Cle. Collinwood 0

Clyde 28, Ashland 14

Coldwater 37, Cin. Mt. Healthy 7

Collins Western Reserve 29, Castalia Margaretta 12

Cols. Bexley 13, Campbell Memorial 6

Cols. Centennial 50, Cols. West 0

Cols. East 32, Cols. KIPP 0

Cols. Grandview Hts. 42, Cols. Africentric 24

Cols. Hartley 44, Wheelersburg 6

Cols. Independence 56, Day. Meadowdale 8

Cols. Marion-Franklin 37, Galloway Westland 34

Cols. St. Charles 19, Cols. Eastmoor 16

Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Day. Belmont 6

Cols. Watterson 31, Maria Stein Marion Local 7

Cols. Whetstone 55, Cols. Briggs 20

Columbiana 41, McDonald 14

Conneaut 56, Lakeview, Pa. 7

Copley 52, Akr. Firestone 12

Coshocton 36, Uhrichsville Claymont 28

Cuyahoga Falls 19, Akr. Springfield 6

Cuyahoga Hts. 61, Cle. Lincoln W. 8

Dalton 41, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7

Day. Carroll 23, New Carlisle Tecumseh 13

Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, Cin. Woodward 8

Day. Christian 29, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 12

Day. Northridge 26, W. Carrollton 7

DeGraff Riverside 31, Union City Mississinawa Valley 12

Dover 33, Canfield 30

Dresden Tri-Valley 44, McConnelsville Morgan 13

Dublin Coffman 45, Gahanna Lincoln 20

Dublin Jerome 45, Cols. DeSales 14

E. Central, Ind. 10, Harrison 7, OT

E. Cle. Shaw 49, Cle. JFK 6

Edgerton 44, Edon 12

Elyria 7, Bedford 6

Elyria Cath. 54, Parma 14

Euclid 63, Canisius, N.Y. 35

Fairfield 16, New Middletown Spring. 12

Fairfield 16, Springfield 12

Fairview 42, Parma Normandy 14

Fayetteville-Perry 27, Day. Jefferson 6

Fostoria 43, Tol. Scott 6

Franklin 20, Trenton Edgewood 10

Fremont Ross 41, Tol. Start 23

Ft. Loramie 42, St. Henry 7

Galion 35, Carey 6

Galion Northmor 41, Worthington Christian 17

Garfield Hts. 49, Lakewood 28

Garrettsville Garfield 20, Leavittsburg LaBrae 7

Gates Mills Hawken 40, Newbury 14

Geneva 54, Jefferson Area 0

Germantown Valley View 16, Ft. Recovery 13

Gibsonburg 19, Elmore Woodmore 0

Girard 29, Beloit W. Branch 23

Glouster Trimble 46, Belpre 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Akr. Manchester 14

Goshen 28, Hillsboro 7

Grafton Midview 30, N. Ridgeville 14

Granville 21, Bellville Clear Fork 7

Greenville 21, Riverside Stebbins 10

Greenwich S. Cent. 48, Oberlin 12

Grove City Cent. Crossing 10, Cols. Beechcroft 0

Hamilton 28, Cin. Anderson 14

Hamilton New Miami 35, Landmark Christian 0

Hamilton Ross 42, Monroe 3

Hamler Patrick Henry 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 20

Harrod Allen E. 40, Lima Perry 0

Hebron Lakewood 27, Lancaster Fairfield Union 20

Hicksville 32, Convoy Crestview 13

Hilliard Davidson 30, Hilliard Darby 14

Holgate 44, Ashtabula St. John 0

Howard E. Knox 68, Utica 15

Hubbard 22, Warren Howland 16

Independence 49, Cle. John Adams 12

Ironton 10, Russell, Ky. 0

Jackson 31, Athens 26

Jamestown Greeneview 21, Waynesville 20

Jeromesville Hillsdale 33, Ashland Crestview 14

Kenton 48, Lima Bath 9

Kettering Alter 31, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Kirtland 28, Painesville Riverside 7

LaGrange Keystone 29, Lodi Cloverleaf 21

Lebanon 50, Loveland 20

Lees Creek E. Clinton 37, Cedarville 7

Leetonia 35, Vienna Mathews 0

Leipsic 28, Columbus Grove 14

Lewis Center Olentangy 37, Miamisburg 6

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17, Hilliard Bradley 14

Lewistown Indian Lake 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 30

Lex. Christian, Ky. 47, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 37

Liberty Center 26, Napoleon 7

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14, Kettering Fairmont 6

Lima Shawnee 30, Celina 20

Lima Sr. 17, Piqua 14

Linsly, W.Va. 14, Martins Ferry 13

Lockland 20, Cin. Hillcrest 8

London Madison Plains 40, Fredericktown 7

Lorain Clearview 46, Vermilion 0

Lore City Buckeye Trail 20, Newcomerstown 7

Lou. Trinity, Ky. 41, Cin. Moeller 0

Loudonville 21, Danville 6

Louisville 43, N. Can. Hoover 36

Louisville Aquinas 23, E. Can. 14

Lowellville 26, Windham 20

Lucas 38, Centerburg 14

Lucasville Valley 34, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 19

Macedonia Nordonia 51, Peninsula Woodridge 10

Madison 49, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Malvern 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 14

Mansfield Sr. 41, Cle. Hay 0

Mantua Crestwood 61, Atwater Waterloo 36

Marietta 52, Vincent Warren 34

Marion Pleasant 43, Bainbridge Paint Valley 31

Marysville 35, Delaware Hayes 14

Massillon Perry 21, Akr. East 14

Massillon Tuslaw 18, Millersburg W. Holmes 17

Massillon Washington 55, Can. Glenoak 13

Mayfield 26, Massillon Jackson 10

McComb 44, Troy Christian 16

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26, Cory-Rawson 20

Mechanicsburg 49, Urbana 12

Medina 31, Medina Highland 0

Medina Buckeye 38, Bay Village Bay 7

Mentor 38, Cle. St. Ignatius 31

Metamora Evergreen 48, Montpelier 24

Middlefield Cardinal 34, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14

Middletown Fenwick 67, Norwood 13

Middletown Madison Senior 49, Reading 7

Milford 27, Day. Dunbar 26

Milton-Union 51, Day. Oakwood 22

Mineral Ridge 33, Lisbon David Anderson 0

Minerva 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 24

Minford 54, Chesapeake 21

Minster 35, Covington 25

Mogadore Field 20, Ravenna SE 13

Morrow Little Miami 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 6

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 28, Dola Hardin Northern 20

Mt. Vernon 21, Newark 0

N. Baltimore 33, Defiance Ayersville 26

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 26, Newton Falls 21

N. Lewisburg Triad 60, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 30

N. Olmsted 46, Westlake 20

Navarre Fairless 34, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 21

New Albany 28, Dublin Scioto 24

New Bremen 34, Ansonia 6

New Concord John Glenn 39, Cambridge 7

New Lebanon Dixie 19, New Madison Tri-Village 14

New Lexington 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

New Matamoras Frontier 47, Beallsville 13

New Middletown Spring. 49, Brookfield 28

New Paris National Trail 19, Tipp City Bethel 12

New Philadelphia 37, Struthers 8

Newark Licking Valley 29, Heath 10

Niles McKinley 32, Alliance 28

Northwood 46, Millbury Lake 14

Norton 35, Doylestown Chippewa 14

Norwalk 42, Huron 20

Norwalk St. Paul 49, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Oak Harbor 49, Genoa Area 14

Olmsted Falls 36, Berea-Midpark 21

Ontario 28, Sparta Highland 7

Oregon Clay 28, Sylvania Northview 10

Oregon Stritch 22, New London 20

Orrville 54, Akr. North 7

Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 60, Stryker 12

Ottawa-Glandorf 51, Elida 7

Oxford Talawanda 24, Hamilton Badin 17

Pandora-Gilboa 27, Bluffton 9

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 24, Rocky River 21

Parma Padua 14, Parma Hts. Holy Name 12

Pemberville Eastwood 49, Bowling Green 14

Perry 31, Chardon 23

Perrysburg 42, Findlay 16

Philo 56, Crooksville 43

Pickerington Cent. 20, Columbus East, Ind. 14

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Marion Harding 21

Plymouth 46, Willard 12

Pomeroy Meigs 44, Ironton Rock Hill 28

Portsmouth 48, Portsmouth W. 28

Portsmouth Sciotoville 34, Manchester 0

Powell Olentangy Liberty 19, Huber Hts. Wayne 10

Proctorville Fairland 42, Oak Hill 21

Racine Southern 31, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Ravenna 61, Cle. John Marshall 0

Rayland Buckeye 20, Belmont Union Local 7

Reedsville Eastern 20, Caldwell 14

Reynoldsburg 41, Pataskala Licking Hts. 7

Richfield Revere 34, Eastlake N. 7

Richwood N. Union 34, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 0

Rockford Parkway 21, Spencerville 6

Rocky River Lutheran W. 28, Sheffield Brookside 14

Rootstown 52, Strasburg-Franklin 20

Rossford 27, Port Clinton 20

S. Point 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6

STVM 34, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7

Salem 22, Hanoverton United 14

Salineville Southern 27, Hannibal River 6

Sandusky 55, Holland Springfield 27

Sandusky Perkins 42, Maumee 35

Sarahsville Shenandoah 28, Johnstown Northridge 14

Sebring McKinley 37, Southington Chalker 29

Shelby 42, Lexington 14

Sherwood Fairview 32, Paulding 0

Simon Kenton, Ky. 13, Cin. Oak Hills 10

Solon 46, Twinsburg 6

Southeastern 35, McArthur Vinton County 0

Spring. Greenon 65, Bradford 6

Spring. Kenton Ridge 34, Carlisle 7

Spring. NW 41, Spring. NE 0

Springboro 37, Middletown 14

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 14

St. Clairsville 36, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 33

St. Paris Graham 41, S. Charleston SE 31

Steubenville 27, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 26

Stow-Munroe Falls 34, Barberton 21

Streetsboro 49, Orange 14

Strongsville 35, Hudson 28, OT

Sullivan Black River 30, West Salem Northwestern 28

Sunbury Big Walnut 48, Delaware Buckeye Valley 20

Sycamore Mohawk 26, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7

Tallmadge 33, Akr. Ellet 13

Thomas Worthington 24, Westerville N. 14

Thornville Sheridan 21, Zanesville Maysville 0

Tiffin Columbian 41, Tol. Waite 6

Tol. Bowsher 23, Swanton 20

Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Harper Woods, Mich. 12

Tol. Christian 64, Sandusky St. Mary 47

Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, Lakeside Danbury 18

Tol. Rogers 32, Delta 6

Tol. St. Francis 44, Sylvania Southview 3

Tol. Whitmer 14, Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 7

Tontogany Otsego 21, Van Buren 11

Toronto 19, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 12

Trotwood-Madison 48, Canada Prep Academy, Ontario 6

Troy 35, Vandalia Butler 14

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 41, Grove City Christian 7

Uniontown Lake 28, Lyndhurst Brush 0

Upper Sandusky 41, Mt. Gilead 21

Van Wert 32, Defiance 7

Vanlue 34, Morral Ridgedale 14

Versailles 48, Delphos Jefferson 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 30, Centerville 15

W. Jefferson 55, Cols. Ready 24

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 51, Warsaw River View 9

W. Liberty-Salem 54, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 0

W. Unity Hilltop 50, Antwerp 20

Wadsworth 20, Wooster 17

Wahama, W.Va. 24, Corning Miller 20

Wapakoneta 19, St. Marys Memorial 13, OT

Warren Champion 22, Rittman 19

Warren Harding 56, Cle. Rhodes 0

Washington C.H. 48, Circleville 14

Waterford 20, Crown City S. Gallia 8

Wauseon 32, Defiance Tinora 6

Waverly 49, Chillicothe Zane Trace 14

Waynesfield-Goshen 33, Arcadia 17

Wellington 24, Ashland Mapleton 6

Wellston 44, Piketon 22

Wellsville 41, Richmond Edison 7

Westerville Cent. 55, Grove City 7

Westerville S. 49, Worthington Kilbourne 6

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 39, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 12

Whitehall-Yearling 44, Cols. Northland 7

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Tol. St. John’s 14

Wickliffe 33, Painesville Harvey 0

Willoughby S. 38, Maple Hts. 34

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 37, Fairfield Christian 0

Wilmington 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 24

Wintersville Indian Creek 27, E. Liverpool 13

Wooster Triway 43, Smithville 14

Xenia 35, Eaton 14

Youngs. Boardman 27, Poland Seminary 14

Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Beachwood 20

Youngs. Liberty 26, Cortland Lakeview 20, OT

Zanesville 35, Johnstown-Monroe 25

WEST VIRGINIA

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 49, George Washington 16

Bluefield 45, Princeton 16

Bridgeport 17, Morgantown 14, OT

Buffalo 20, Ravenswood 14

Cabell Midland 55, Parkersburg 13

Cameron 59, Hundred 6

Capital 38, South Charleston 14

Clay-Battelle 28, Meadow Bridge 15

Doddridge County 42, Tyler Consolidated 28

Fairmont Senior 62, Lincoln 0

Frankfort 41, East Hardy 0

Greenbrier West 54, Summers County 25

Grundy, Va. 20, River View 18

Huntington 35, Riverside 22

Independence 42, PikeView 7

Keyser 59, Berkeley Springs 0

Lewis County 28, Braxton County 0

Liberty Harrison 36, South Harrison 6

Liberty Raleigh 35, Van 0

Linsly 14, Martins Ferry, Ohio 13

Madonna 32, Carrick, Pa. 26

Man 48, Mount View 7

Martinsburg 76, Eastern, D.C. 6

Midland Trail 35, Oak Hill 10

Mingo Central 56, Wayne 16

Moorefield 9, Pocahontas County 8

Musselman 75, Hampshire 0

Nicholas County 19, Shady Spring 13

Nitro 28, St. Albans 21

North Marion 34, Preston 22

Oak Glen 45, Philip Barbour 0

Parkersburg South 41, University 8

Pendleton County 25, Petersburg 16

Poca 48, Chapmanville 7

Richwood 44, Gilmer County 13

Ripley 38, Buckhannon-Upshur 7

Ritchie County 50, Parkersburg Catholic 13

Roane County 39, Lincoln County 22

Robert C. Byrd 62, Elkins 14

Sherando, Va. 41, Jefferson 7

Sissonville 28, Logan 6

Spring Mills 27, Washington 0

Spring Valley 28, Hurricane 7

St. Clairsville, Ohio 36, Wheeling Park 33

St. Marys 34, Scott 7

Tolsia 22, Clay County 14

Trinity 42, Hannan 0

Tug Valley 32, Sherman 12

Tygarts Valley 32, Tucker County 8

Wahama 24, Corning Miller, Ohio 20

Weir 28, John Marshall 7

Wheeling Central 39, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 12

Williamstown 27, Magnolia 0

Winfield 28, Herbert Hoover 21

Wirt County 40, Paden City 8

Woodrow Wilson 24, Greenbrier East 7

Wyoming East 44, Westside 14