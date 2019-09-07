Waterford rolls past Rebels, 40-8

WATERFORD, Ohio — The first 15 seconds went really well. Then the Wildcats went on the prowl.

Waterford’s Holden Dailey accounted for five touchdowns as part of 40 unanswered points on Friday night as the South Gallia football team dropped a 40-8 decision in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division opener for both programs in Washington County.

The visiting Rebels (0-2, 0-1 TVC Hocking) started the night with a bang as Kyle Northup returned the opening kickoff 85 yards while giving SGHS its only lead of the night. Northup added a successful 2-point conversion run, making it an 8-0 contest with 11:46 remaining in the opening stanza.

From there, the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0) simply took control as the hosts received a 25-yard touchdown run from Dailey to close to within 8-6 just two minutes into regulation.

Zane Heiss added a 9-yard run at the 7:08 mark, then Dailey converted a successful 2-point conversion run that led to a permanent cushion of 14-8.

Dailey tacked on an 8-yard run and hauled in a 38-yard score from Heiss at the end of the first quarter, giving the Green and White a sizable 26-8 advantage.

Dailey added a 21-yard scoring run in the second frame, with Nick Fouss hauling in a successful 2-point conversion pass from Heiss to secure a 34-8 lead at the break.

Dailey tacked on his fourth and final rushing score in the third quarter with a 1-yard run to wrap up the 32-point outcome.

WHS outgained the Red and Gold by a substantial 366-103 overall margin in total yards, which included a 196-0 advantage through the air. The hosts also came up with three interceptions and finished the night plus-3 in turnover differential.

Waterford claimed a 20-5 edge in first downs and was also flagged seven times for 55 yards, while the guests committed four penalties for 20 yards.

Northup led SGHS with 40 rushing yards on 10 carries, followed by Kenny Siders with 35 yards on a single tote. Saber finished the night 0-for-6 passing, including three interceptions.

Dailey paced Waterford with 74 rushing yards on eight attempts, followed by Joe Pantelidis with 42 yards on eight carries.

Heiss completed 10-of-16 passes for 206 yards and also rushed five times for 39 yards. Fouss led the wideouts with 140 yards on seven receptions.

Waterford scored 40 points for a second consecutive week, but did surrender its only points allowed in the young season.

South Gallia returns to TVC Hocking action Friday when it welcomes Federal Hocking for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Bryan Walters

