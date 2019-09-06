RedStorm slips past Racers

LIMA, Ohio — Spencer Reinford’s goal with just over 12 minutes remaining snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the University of Rio Grande to a 2-1 victory over the University of Northwestern Ohio, Thursday afternoon, at Racer Field.

Rio Grande, ranked No. 5 in the NAIA coaches’ poll, improved to 5-0 with the win.

UNOH, which was among the schools receiving votes in the same poll, dropped to 1-1-1 with the loss.

Reinford, a senior from McAlister, Pa., gathered in a crossing pass from the right win by junior teammate Samuel Pedersen (Aldershot, England) and pushed a shot past UNOH keeper Mark McMillian with 12:03 remaining to give the RedStorm a lead it would never relinquish.

Rio Grande grabbed a 1-0 lead just over 24 minutes into the contest when sophomore Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) scored his seventh goal of the season off of a touch from junior Silas Machado (Sao Paulo, Brazil).

The host Racers tied the match with 27:33 remaining in the second half when Devin Morgan scored off an assist by Luka Pekovich, firing a shot from the left side of the 18-yard box into the upper right-hand corner of the net.

The goal was just the second of the season scored by a Rio opponent and snapped a scoreless streak of 400:17, covering the final 67:50 of the RedStorm’s season-opening win over St. Xavier (Ill.) on Aug. 17, three straight shutout wins and the first 62:27 of Thursday’s match.

Senior net-minder Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) recorded four saves for Rio in the win. His quartet of stops including a dazzling denial of a penalty kick by the Racers’ Marc Skelton with 12:49 left before halftime.

McMillan had one save for UNOH, which actually outshot the RedStorm, 10-5, in the contest.

Rio Grande returns to action next Wednesday when it travels to Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

