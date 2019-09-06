Blue Devils fend off Fairland, 3-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — All Blue Devils, all night.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team accounted for all-16 shots on goal in Thursday night’s Ohio Valley Conference match at Lester Field in Gallia County, with the Blue Devils defeating guest Fairland by a 3-0 count.

The Blue Devils (2-3-1, 2-0 OVC) broke the scoreless tie at the 16-minute mark of the first half, with Maddux Camden scoring on an assist from Dalton Vanco.

GAHS — which came up empty on a first-half penalty kick — added its second goal just 32 seconds before the break, as a Brody Wilt header found the back of the net off an assist from Emanuel Valadez.

The Blue and White put the cherry on top of the 3-0 victory around the five-minute mark of the second half, with Evan Stapleton playing a rebound off the keeper.

Gallia Academy fired 34 shots in the contest, with Fairland saving 13 of the 16 that were on goal. GAHS keeper Bryson Miller had an uneventful evening, as the Dragons’ lone shot was off target.

The Blue Devils are set to clash with Fairland again on Oct. 8 in Proctorville.

The Blue and White return to action on Tuesday at Chesapeake.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

