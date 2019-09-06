Gallia Academy gets past Lady Panthers

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A sweep is a sweep, regardless of how close it is.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team claimed its 21st consecutive straight games win in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday in Lawrence County, as the Blue Angels swept host Chesapeake.

Gallia Academy (5-1, 5-0 OVC) — winner 48 straight league matches and 64 consecutive OVC sets — won 64 percent of its serves in the opener, a match-best on the way to a 25-22 win.

The Blue Angels’ had their best side-out percentage of the night at 65.0 in the second game, moving ahead 2-0 in the match with a 25-19 win.

GAHS came up with match-bests of 13 kills and three aces in the third game, capping off the 3-0 victory with a 26-24 triumph.

For the match, GAHS had a 90.7 serve percentage, and a 52.2 side-out percentage, while CHS had a 89.6 serve percentage and a 45.4 side-out percentage.

Leading the Blue and White service, Maddie Wright had three aces. Maddy Petro earned a pair of aces, while MaKenna Caldwell and Peri Martin had one each, with Caldwell earning the team’s only perfect serve percentage.

Alex Barnes led the charge at the net, posting 12 kills and a quartet of blocks. Wright finished with 10 kills and three blocks in the win, Petro added eight kills and two block, while Martin was responsible for four kills, one block and 26 assists.

Leading the GAHS defense, Barnes had 19 of the team’s 64 digs, while Jenna Harrison came up with 15.

Gallia Academy will look to top Chesapeake again when these teams meet in Centenary on Oct. 3.

After hosting River Valley on Friday, the Blue Angels will visit Meigs on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

