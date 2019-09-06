Southern storms past Lady Eagles

RACINE, Ohio — A mid-match turnaround.

The Southern volleyball team dropped Thursday’s opening game to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Eastern, but the Lady Tornadoes stormed back to win the next three and stay unbeaten in league play.

Eastern (3-4, 1-1 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the opening game, fighting through ties at one, four and five, before cruising to the 25-16 win.

The Lady Eagles scored the first eight points of the second, but Southern (4-3, 3-0) claimed its first lead of the night at 12-11. After three more lead changes, the teams were tied at 20. EHS earned the next point, but the hosts scored the next five and evened the match with a 25-21 win.

Eastern scored the first two points of Game 3, but the Lady Tornadoes scored the next five and never trailed again en route to the 25-15 victory.

SHS went up 3-0 in the fourth game, the Lady Eagles took the advantage at 5-4, but the Lady Tornadoes claimed the next seven points. Eastern tied the game at 13, but Southern answered with a 6-0 run and never trailed again on its way to the match-sealing 25-21 triumph.

The Lady Tornadoes were led by Cassidy Roderus with 16 points, including an ace. Sydney Adams had 11 points and three aces for the victors, Phoenix Cleland added 10 points, while Kayla Evans came up with nine points and three aces. Baylee Wolfe finished with seven points and three aces, while Jordan Hardwick earned two service points in the win.

Jenna Chadwell paced Eastern with a dozen service points. Haley Burton was next with 11 points, followed by Brielle Newland with nine points and a match-best five aces. Olivia Barber posted eight points and an ace in the setback, Sydney Sanders added five points, while Kylie Gheen ended with two points and an ace.

Leading Southern at the net, Wolfe had 14 kills and two blocks, while Hardwick posted 12 kills and two blocks. Evans contributed five kills to the winning cause, while Roderus and Cleland chipped in with three kills each.

Chadwell also led Eastern’s net attack with 11 kills. Barber claimed six kills for the guests, Gheen added five, while Layna Catlett had two and Sanders finished with one.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on Oct. 10 in Tuppers Plains.

On Monday, Eastern will host Wahama, while Southern visits Federal Hocking.

Southern senior Baylee Wolfe (center) blocks an EHS spike attempt, during the Lady Tornadoes' 3-1 victory over Eastern on Thursday in Racine, Ohio. Eastern junior Kylie Gheen (center) blocks an SHS spike attempt, during the Lady Tornadoes' 3-1 win on Thursday in Racine, Ohio. Eastern junior Olivia Barber (12) spikes the ball over Southern's Jordan Hardwick (10), during Thursday's TVC Hocking match in Racine, Ohio. Southern sophomore Cassidy Roderus (13) attempts a spike, during the Lady Tornadoes' victory over Eastern on Thursday in Racine, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

