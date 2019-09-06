Tornadoes 2nd, White Falcons 3rd at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — The Tornadoes took silver, the White Falcons claimed bronze on a tie-breaker, while the Golden Eagles remained true to their name.

The Belpre golf team claimed a 13-stroke victory over four teams in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division action on Wednesday at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

Belpre posted a four-man total of 175, with all-4 scores between 7-and-11 over-par. Southern’s second-place total was 188, five strokes ahead of Wahama and Federal Hocking. The White Falcons and Lancers also were knotted up after the fifth-score tie-breaker, but the Red and White bested FHHS by one stroke on the sixth score. Miller rounded out the five-team field with a 220.

Leading the Purple and Gold, Joey Weaver and Landen Hill both fired 10-over par rounds of 45. Southern’s other two counting scores were both 49s, recorded by Tanner Lisle and David Shaver. Also competing for the Tornadoes, Jacob Milliron had a 50 and Grant Smith shot a 60.

Conner Ingels led the White Falcons with a nine-over par 44. Ethan Mitchell posted a 47, Ty White added a 50, while Mattie Ohlinger finished with a 52. Casey Greer’s 62 was Wahama’s fifth score, while Jillian Love’s 66 won the tie-breaker for Wahama.

Miller’s Hunter Dutiel was match medalist with 40. Eric Dotson paced Belpre with a 42, while Mason Jackson’s 45 led the Lancers.

The Tornadoes are slated to have their other home league match on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

