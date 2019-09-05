Week 2 football preview

Back for seconds.

Week 2 of the high school football season kicks off in both Ohio and West Virginia this weekend, and there are seven contests going on from within the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

With the exception of the Point Pleasant Big Blacks, the tri-county area will be in full swing — including one head-to-head matchup between the Gallia County rivals.

Gallia Academy and River Valley square off on Saturday night, while Meigs, Eastern, Southern, Wahama and Hannan all play on Friday.

Here’s a brief look at all of the Week 2 football games from the OVP area.

Gallia Academy Blue Devils (1-0) at River Valley Raiders (0-1)

This is the 15th gridiron meeting GAHS and RVHS, with the Blue Devils holding a 11-3 record. It’s the fifth year in a row the teams will be battling for the OVB Community Bowl trophy, which GAHS has been in possession of for back-to-back seasons. The last time these teams met in Bidwell was on Sept. 2, 2017 and resulted a 49-7 Blue Devil victory. Gallia Academy will be trying to start 2-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2005-06. Meanwhile, River Valley will be trying to avoid consecutive years at 0-2, which hasn’t happened since 2007-08. With a 24-0 win over Meigs last week, the Blue Devils start the season with shut out win to start the year since 2003. River Valley was tied with Coal Grove six minutes into the Week 1 bout, but surrendered 25 unanswered points and fell 32-7.

South Gallia Rebels (0-1) at Waterford Wildcats (1-0)

This is the 14th time Waterford and South Gallia will meet on the gridiron, with the Wildcats holding an 8-5 edge in the all-time series. The Green and White have won three consecutive bouts against the Rebels, including a 56-8 decision on Oct. 6, 2017, the last time these teams met in Washington County. SGHS is looking to avoid a second straight 0-2 start to a season, something which hasn’t happened since 2008-09. The Rebels led 12-0 three quarters into their Week 1 bout against Symmes Valley, but committed four of their five turnovers in the finale and dropped a 14-12 decision. Kyle Northup led the Rebels in the opener, gaining 149 yards on 30 carries. Waterford started the season with a 40-0 victory at Sciotoville East. It’s the second year in a row the Wildcats begin the campaign with a shut out win.

Caldwell Redskins (0-1) at Eastern Eagles (1-0)

Last year was the first-ever meeting between the Eagles and Redskins, with CHS taking a 38-6 victory at home. Eastern and Caldwell both finished 5-5 last year but wrapped their respective 2018 campaigns in very different styles, with the Eagles winning five of their final six, and the Redskins ending the year on a three-game skid. EHS ended a stretch of 14 consecutive season-openers without a win last week, defeating Huntington by a 47-20 clip. The last time Eastern was 2-0 to start a year was 2003. The 47-point output by the EHS offense last week marks its best performance since scoring 47 against Miller in Week 2 of the 2014 season. The Redskins led 7-0 in Week 1, but surrendered 12 unanswered points and fell to visiting Buckeye Trail in their opening contest.

Southern Tornadoes (1-0) at Federal Hocking Lancers (1-0)

Southern will be looking for its seventh straight victory over Federal Hocking, with the Lancers’ last win in the series coming on Sept. 14, 2012, by a 14-7 count in Racine. The last time these teams met in Stewart was Sept. 29, 2017, and resulted in a 55-14 Tornado victory. A win will give SHS a 2-0 start for the fourth consecutive season. Southern won last year’s meeting with FHHS by a 57-6 count. A week ago, the Tornadoes claimed a 34-6 victory at Portsmouth Notre Dame, with SHS senior Trey McNickle gaining 193 total yards and finding the end zone four times in the game. The Lancers ended their 40-game losing skid last week. FHHS is still looking to end its 33-game league skid. Federal Hocking’s most recent league win came on Oct. 24, 2014, by a 16-14 count over Waterford.

Meigs Marauders (0-1) at Rock Hill Redmen (0-1)

This is just the third all-time meeting between Meigs and Rock Hill, with the Marauders winning both of the previous contests. MHS topped the Redmen 36-0 in 1986, and then followed it up with a 35-13 win at RHHS the following season. The Marauders will be trying to avoid starting 0-2 for the second consecutive season, something that hasn’t happened since 2002-03. This is the Marauders first trip to Lawrence County since visiting Ironton on Oct. 17, 2014. Meigs hasn’t won in Lawrence County since Week 1 of the 2013 season, when the Marauders topped Coal Grove by a 46-44 count. Meigs’ 24-0 loss to Gallia Academy a week ago was the Marauders first shut out loss since falling to Athens by a 49-0 count on Week 7 of the 2014 season. Rock Hill began the year with a 43-13 loss at Minford, in which the Redmen ran for 260 of their 273 total yards.

Miller Falcons (1-0) at Wahama White Falcons (0-1)

Friday will serve as the final Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division opener for both programs as each squad is headed to new leagues next fall. The White Falcons will be members of the Little Kanawha Conference starting next fall, while MHS will begin the 2020 campaign as members of the Cardinal Division in the Mid-State League. Miller has won two straight decisions in this head-to-head matchup after WHS won the first seven meetings as members of the TVC Hocking. Miller claimed a 40-0 decision in last year’s meeting and enter Friday following up a 28-25 victory over Beallsville. Wahama has lost six consecutive regular season decisions.

Hannan Wildcats (0-1) at Trinity Christian Warriors (1-0)

A first for these Wildcats and Warriors. Friday will mark the first meeting between these two programs, with Trinity Christian — based in Morgantown — participating in its first-ever season of varsity football. The Warriors are also coming off their first win after claiming a 38-34 victory over visiting Mapletown (PA) last weekend. Hannan dropped a 58-0 decision at Parkersburg Catholic in the season opener last week, its 15th consecutive setback overall. Hannan has lost eight straight road games dating back to a 41-0 victory at Hundred on Sept. 16, 2017. The Wildcats have been shutout in their last three regular season outings.

Meigs senior Landon Acree (center) carries the ball for a gain during the Marauders’ 24-0 loss to Gallia Academy on Friday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.6-MHS-Acree.jpg Meigs senior Landon Acree (center) carries the ball for a gain during the Marauders’ 24-0 loss to Gallia Academy on Friday in Rocksprings, Ohio. South Gallia quarterback Tristan Saber rolls out of the pocket during the first half of the Rebels’ 14-12 loss to Symmes Valley on Saturday in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.6-SG-Saber.jpg South Gallia quarterback Tristan Saber rolls out of the pocket during the first half of the Rebels’ 14-12 loss to Symmes Valley on Saturday in Mercerville, Ohio.

