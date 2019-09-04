Southern swept by Lady Buckeyes

RACINE, Ohio — So much for gracious guests.

The Southern volleyball team welcomed non-conference guest Nelsonville-York to Meigs County on Wednesday night, with the Lady Buckeyes claiming a straight games sweep by counts of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-18.

Southern (3-3) scored the first three points of the night, but the Lady Buckeyes battled back to take the lead at 10-9. The Purple and Gold tied it up at 10, and again at 15, but never regained the edge and fell by a 25-18 count.

SHS led initially in the second, but Nelsonville-York took the advantage at 6-5. The Lady Tornadoes were back in front at 8-7, but the Lady Buckeyes went on a 12-to-1 run and led the rest of the way to the 25-13 win.

Southern claimed its first lead in Game 3 at 5-4, but NYHS was back in front at 7-6. SHS tied it up at 12 and 13, but couldn’t take the lead back and fell by 25-18 count.

Leading the Lady Tornadoes, Cassidy Roderus had four service points. Sydney Adams, Phoenix Cleland and Kayla Evans had three points each, with Cleland and Evans both earning an ace. Baylee Wolfe ended with two service points, while Jordan Hardwick claimed one point.

Wolfe led SHS at the net with 10 kills and a block. Hardwick contributed four kills to the Lady Tornado cause, Roderus added three, while Evans chipped in with three.

After hosting Eastern on Thursday, Southern is slated to visit Federal Hocking on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

