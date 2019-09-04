Lady Tornadoes topple Belpre

RACINE, Ohio — Some good fortune in the friendly confines.

The Southern volleyball team notched its first home victory and moved over the .500 mark for the first time this season following a 25-13, 29-27, 25-10 decision over visiting Belpre in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Meigs County.

The Lady Tornadoes (3-2, 2-0 TVC Hocking) picked up their second consecutive straight-game triumph while also remaining unbeaten in conference play, including a pair of decisive bookend outcomes.

Game 2, however, proved to be a bit of test for the hosts as the Lady Golden Eagles built early leads of 11-6 and 21-13 before SHS staged a comeback.

Trailing 23-17, Kayla Evans reeled off five consecutive service points that allowed the Purple and Gold to close to within 23-22 before losing serve.

Facing a game point, Southern broke Belpre’s serve and reeled off consecutive service points to claim a 25-24 cushion before losing serve.

Both teams lost serve on consecutive possessions from there, but Belpre ended up taking a 27-26 lead before against losing serve. Tied at 27-all, Cassidy Roderus served up consecutive points while allowing SHS to win by the two-point minimum while extending the match lead out to 2-0.

The Lady Tornadoes did not trail in either the opening game or the finale.

Roderus led the Southern service attack with 10 points and Sydney Adams was next with nine points, followed by Evans and Jordan Hardwick with seven points apiece. Baylee Wolfe was next with five points, while Phoenix Cleland and Kassie Barton completed things with three points each.

Adams had a team-high five aces, with Wolfe, Roderus, Hardwick and Barton each contributing two aces each.

Wolfe led the net attack with nine kills, with Hardwick adding seven kills and a team-best four blocks. Roderus knocked down five kills, with Adams and Evans also recording a kill apiece.

Southern returned to action Wednesday when it hosted Nelsonville-York in a non-conference match. SHS welcomes Eastern on Thursday for a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

Southern senior Sydney Adams (11) bumps a ball in the air during an Aug. 22 volleyball match against River Valley in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_SHS-Adams.jpg Southern senior Sydney Adams (11) bumps a ball in the air during an Aug. 22 volleyball match against River Valley in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

