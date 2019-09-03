Athens wins 5th TVC Ohio match

JACKSON, Ohio — Back within striking distance.

Alexander had its two-win season lead cut in half on Tuesday night as Athens posted a three-stroke victory over the field at the fifth Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf match held at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson County.

The Bulldogs (27-3) posted three of the top eight individual scores and ultimately posted a winning tally of 174, which was three shots better than the current league leading Spartans (28-2).

After Alexander’s 177, host Wellston (17-13) came in third with a 181 — finishing one shot ahead of fourth place Meigs (18-11) and its final tally of 182.

Vinton County (10-20) was fifth overall with a 187, while River Valley (5-25) and Nelsonville-York (0-30) rounded out the team scoring with respective efforts of 234 and 249.

Ben Pratt of Athens claimed medalist honors with a 2-over par round of 36. Whit Byrd of Alexander was the overall runner-up with a 39.

Bobby Musser led the Marauders with a round of 40, followed by Cole Arnott with a 42 and Austin Mahr with a 49. Gus Kennedy completed the MHS tally with a 51, with Dawson Justice and Zack King adding respective efforts of 52 and 59.

Alex Euton and Jordan Lambert each paced the Raiders with identical rounds of 57, while Blaine Cline and Dalton Mershon completed the RVHS team score with matching efforts of 60. Joel Horner and Scott Yost also had respective rounds of 61 and 68 for the Raiders.

Hunter Cardwell and Brice Sizemore paced the Golden Rockets with identical efforts of 42. Owen Salyer led the Vikings with a 45, while McKenzie Hurd paced the Buckeyes with a 57.

The sixth TVC Ohio golf outing will be hosted by Vinton County at Franklin Valley Golf Course at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Meigs senior Bobby Musser hits a putt attempt on the ninth hole of an Aug. 27 match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_MHS-Musser.jpg Meigs senior Bobby Musser hits a putt attempt on the ninth hole of an Aug. 27 match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.