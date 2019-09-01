Lady Knights double up Scott, 2-1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Getting back on a winning track.
The Point Pleasant girls soccer team netted a pair of first half goals and ultimately held on Saturday during a 2-1 victory over visiting Scott in a non-conference friendly held at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.
The Lady Knights (3-1) received goals from Kady Hughes and Morgan Miller — with each player also assisting on the other’s goal — en route to a 2-0 intermission advantage.
Hughes netted her goal off of a corner kick from Miller for a quick 1-0 edge, then Hughes found Miller on the right side from about 25 yards away from the goal. Miller delivered a boot that found the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
The score remained that way until the Lady Skyhawks scored with about three minutes left in regulation, wrapping up the one-goal outcome.
The hosts claimed a 16-3 advantage in shots on goal and also posted a 12-3 edge in corner kicks. Monica Cook stopped two shots in net for PPHS.
Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Gallia Academy for a non-conference match at 5:30 p.m.
