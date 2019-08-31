OVP Week 1 Football Box Scores

Gallia Academy 24, Meigs 0
|GAHS
|3
|7
|7
|7
|—
|24
|MHS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GA: Andrew Toler 27 field goal 7:29
Second Quarter
GA: James Armstrong 60 run (Toler kick) 9:28
Third Quarter
GA: Michael Beasy 31 run (Toler kick) 6:02
Fourth Quarter
GA: Beasy 3 run (Toler kick) 5:52
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|GA
|M
|First Downs
|15
|7
|Rushes-Yards
|40-245
|19-11
|Pass Yards
|106
|69
|Total Yards
|351
|80
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-12-0
|12-27-1
|Penalties-Yards
|17-180
|9-78
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|3-1
RUSHING
GA: Michael Beasy 17-134, James Armstrong 13-102, Carson Call 2-18, Briar Williams 3-8, Blake Skidmore 1-(-1), Noah Vanco 1-(-8), TEAM 3-(-8).
M: Abe Lundy 3-15, Coulter Cleland 10-8, Jake McElroy 4-1, Noah Metzger 1-0, TEAM 1-(-13).
PASSING
GA: Noah Vanco 7-12-0 106.
M: Coulter Cleland 12-27-1 69.
RECEIVING
GA: Cade Roberts 3-69, Ben Cox 2-31, James Armstrong 1-4, Donevyn Woodson 1-2.
M: Wyatt Hoover 3-31, Landon Acree 3-10, Cameron Burnem 2-7, Logan Eskew 2-1, Wes Metzger 1-14, Jake McElroy 1-6.
^^^
Southern 34, Notre Dame 6
|SHS
|0
|8
|6
|20
|—
|34
|NDHS
|0
|0
|6
|0
|—
|6
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
S: Trey McNickle 1 run (two-point good)
Third Quarter
S: McNickle 22 run (two-point failed)
ND: Jake McGuire 3 run (two-point failed)
Fourth Quarter
S: McNickle 10 run (two-point failed)
S: McNickle 42 pass from Gage Shuler (two-point good)
S: Cole Steele 100 INT return (NO PAT)
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|S
|ND
|First Downs
|17
|27
|Rushes-Yards
|34-193
|40-212
|Pass Yards
|142
|0
|Total Yards
|335
|212
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-16-1
|0-7-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-27
|4-25
|Fumbles Lost
|0
|1
RUSHING
S: Trey McNickle 22-151, Gage Shuler 11-43, Gage Barrett 1-9.
ND: Logan Emnett 14-91, Jake McGuire 7-67, Beau Hobbs 9-57, Austin Vaughters 4-19, Dylan Seison 6-3, Tanner Richards 1-1.
PASSING
S: Gage Shuler 8-16-1 142.
ND: Jake McGuire 0-5-0, Wyatt Webb 0-2-1.
RECEIVING
S: Gage Barrett 5-82, Trey McNickle 1-42, Chase Bailey 1-12, Will Wickline 1-6.
ND: none.
^^^
Coal Grove 32, River Valley 7
|RVHS
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
|CGHS
|14
|6
|12
|0
|—
|32
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
CG: Logan Sizemore fumble recovery in end zone (J.C. Damron kick) 6:42
RV: Coly Young 85 kickoff return (Trae Russell kick) 6:27
CG: Austin Stormes 8 run (Damron kick) 1:34
Second Quarter
CG: Austin Stapleton 13 run (pass failed) 2:52
Third Quarter
CG: Stapleton 1 run (kick failed) 8:00
CG: Jarren Hicks 6 pass from Cory Borders (kick blocked) 4:58
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|RV
|CG
|First Downs
|5
|25
|Rushes-Yards
|20-33
|52-284
|Pass Yards
|84
|121
|Total Yards
|117
|405
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-15-1
|9-16-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-85
|6-40
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|3-0
RUSHING
RV: Ryan Jones 3-10, Cole Young 1-8, Michael Conkle 1-8, Jared Reese 1-3, Jordan Burns 7-3, Will Hash 5-1, Team 2-0.
CG: Austin Stapleton 19-115, Austin Stormes 10-53, Cory Borders 5-50, Clay Ferguson 4-26, Trey Hunt 4-15, Malachai Wheeler 3-10, Justin Hicks 2-9, Chase Hall 4-5, Braylen Stuntebeck 1-1.
PASSING
RV: Jordan Burns 5-15-1 84.
CG: Cory Borders 8-14-1 116, Clay Ferguson 1-1-0 5, Braylen Stuntebeck 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING
RV: Brandon Call 2-49, Cole Young 1-29, Will Hash 1-10, Jared Reese 1-(-4).
CG: Austin Stormes 5-74, Justin Hicks 1-32, Malachai Wheeler 2-9, Jarren Hicks 1-6.
^^^
Ravenswood 28, Wahama 14
|RHS
|0
|21
|7
|0
|—
|28
|WHS
|0
|0
|0
|14
|—
|14
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
R: Wayne Stephenson 14 run (Tanner Snodgrass kick) 9:03
R: Sam Sturm 68 pass from Jacob Creel (Snodgrass kick) 6:33
R: Creel 53 run (Snodgrass kick) 3:38
Third Quarter
R: Chase Hood 16 run (Snodgrass kick) 4:09
Fourth Quarter
W: Abram Pauley 44 run (Trevor Hunt run) 3:23
W: Gavin Stiltner 16 pass from Brayden Davenport (run failed) :16.6
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|R
|W
|First Downs
|12
|11
|Rushes-Yards
|46-270
|42-115
|Pass Yards
|69
|62
|Total Yards
|339
|177
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-6-0
|5-12-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-75
|4-20
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|8-1
RUSHING
R: Jacob Creel 5-79, Jacob Anthony 8-60, Chase Hood 15-57, Wayne Stephenson 9-51, Isaiah Casto 7-22, Sam Sturm 1-2, Team 1-(-1).
W: Abram Pauley 9-66, Trevor Hunt 17-61, Nick Brewer 6-10, Brayden Davenport 10-(-22).
PASSING
R: Jacob Creel 2-6-0 69.
W: Brayden Davenport 5-10-1 62, Trevor Hunt 0-1-0 0, Abram Pauley 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING
R: Sam Sturm 1-68, Chase Hood 1-1.
W: Abram Pauley 3-36, Gavin Stiltner 1-16, Trevor Hunt 1-10.