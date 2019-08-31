Posted on by

OVP Week 1 Football Box Scores


Gallia Academy 24, Meigs 0

GAHS 3 7 7 7 24
MHS 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

GA: Andrew Toler 27 field goal 7:29

Second Quarter

GA: James Armstrong 60 run (Toler kick) 9:28

Third Quarter

GA: Michael Beasy 31 run (Toler kick) 6:02

Fourth Quarter

GA: Beasy 3 run (Toler kick) 5:52

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * GA M
First Downs 15 7
Rushes-Yards 40-245 19-11
Pass Yards 106 69
Total Yards 351 80
Comp-Att-Int 7-12-0 12-27-1
Penalties-Yards 17-180 9-78
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-1

RUSHING

GA: Michael Beasy 17-134, James Armstrong 13-102, Carson Call 2-18, Briar Williams 3-8, Blake Skidmore 1-(-1), Noah Vanco 1-(-8), TEAM 3-(-8).

M: Abe Lundy 3-15, Coulter Cleland 10-8, Jake McElroy 4-1, Noah Metzger 1-0, TEAM 1-(-13).

PASSING

GA: Noah Vanco 7-12-0 106.

M: Coulter Cleland 12-27-1 69.

RECEIVING

GA: Cade Roberts 3-69, Ben Cox 2-31, James Armstrong 1-4, Donevyn Woodson 1-2.

M: Wyatt Hoover 3-31, Landon Acree 3-10, Cameron Burnem 2-7, Logan Eskew 2-1, Wes Metzger 1-14, Jake McElroy 1-6.

^^^

Southern 34, Notre Dame 6

SHS 0 8 6 20 34
NDHS 0 0 6 0 6

Scoring Summary

Second Quarter

S: Trey McNickle 1 run (two-point good)

Third Quarter

S: McNickle 22 run (two-point failed)

ND: Jake McGuire 3 run (two-point failed)

Fourth Quarter

S: McNickle 10 run (two-point failed)

S: McNickle 42 pass from Gage Shuler (two-point good)

S: Cole Steele 100 INT return (NO PAT)

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * S ND
First Downs 17 27
Rushes-Yards 34-193 40-212
Pass Yards 142 0
Total Yards 335 212
Comp-Att-Int 8-16-1 0-7-1
Penalties-Yards 6-27 4-25
Fumbles Lost 0 1

RUSHING

S: Trey McNickle 22-151, Gage Shuler 11-43, Gage Barrett 1-9.

ND: Logan Emnett 14-91, Jake McGuire 7-67, Beau Hobbs 9-57, Austin Vaughters 4-19, Dylan Seison 6-3, Tanner Richards 1-1.

PASSING

S: Gage Shuler 8-16-1 142.

ND: Jake McGuire 0-5-0, Wyatt Webb 0-2-1.

RECEIVING

S: Gage Barrett 5-82, Trey McNickle 1-42, Chase Bailey 1-12, Will Wickline 1-6.

ND: none.

^^^

Coal Grove 32, River Valley 7

RVHS 7 0 0 0 7
CGHS 14 6 12 0 32

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

CG: Logan Sizemore fumble recovery in end zone (J.C. Damron kick) 6:42

RV: Coly Young 85 kickoff return (Trae Russell kick) 6:27

CG: Austin Stormes 8 run (Damron kick) 1:34

Second Quarter

CG: Austin Stapleton 13 run (pass failed) 2:52

Third Quarter

CG: Stapleton 1 run (kick failed) 8:00

CG: Jarren Hicks 6 pass from Cory Borders (kick blocked) 4:58

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * RV CG
First Downs 5 25
Rushes-Yards 20-33 52-284
Pass Yards 84 121
Total Yards 117 405
Comp-Att-Int 5-15-1 9-16-1
Penalties-Yards 9-85 6-40
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 3-0

RUSHING

RV: Ryan Jones 3-10, Cole Young 1-8, Michael Conkle 1-8, Jared Reese 1-3, Jordan Burns 7-3, Will Hash 5-1, Team 2-0.

CG: Austin Stapleton 19-115, Austin Stormes 10-53, Cory Borders 5-50, Clay Ferguson 4-26, Trey Hunt 4-15, Malachai Wheeler 3-10, Justin Hicks 2-9, Chase Hall 4-5, Braylen Stuntebeck 1-1.

PASSING

RV: Jordan Burns 5-15-1 84.

CG: Cory Borders 8-14-1 116, Clay Ferguson 1-1-0 5, Braylen Stuntebeck 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING

RV: Brandon Call 2-49, Cole Young 1-29, Will Hash 1-10, Jared Reese 1-(-4).

CG: Austin Stormes 5-74, Justin Hicks 1-32, Malachai Wheeler 2-9, Jarren Hicks 1-6.

^^^

Ravenswood 28, Wahama 14

RHS 0 21 7 0 28
WHS 0 0 0 14 14

Scoring Summary

Second Quarter

R: Wayne Stephenson 14 run (Tanner Snodgrass kick) 9:03

R: Sam Sturm 68 pass from Jacob Creel (Snodgrass kick) 6:33

R: Creel 53 run (Snodgrass kick) 3:38

Third Quarter

R: Chase Hood 16 run (Snodgrass kick) 4:09

Fourth Quarter

W: Abram Pauley 44 run (Trevor Hunt run) 3:23

W: Gavin Stiltner 16 pass from Brayden Davenport (run failed) :16.6

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * R W
First Downs 12 11
Rushes-Yards 46-270 42-115
Pass Yards 69 62
Total Yards 339 177
Comp-Att-Int 2-6-0 5-12-1
Penalties-Yards 11-75 4-20
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 8-1

RUSHING

R: Jacob Creel 5-79, Jacob Anthony 8-60, Chase Hood 15-57, Wayne Stephenson 9-51, Isaiah Casto 7-22, Sam Sturm 1-2, Team 1-(-1).

W: Abram Pauley 9-66, Trevor Hunt 17-61, Nick Brewer 6-10, Brayden Davenport 10-(-22).

PASSING

R: Jacob Creel 2-6-0 69.

W: Brayden Davenport 5-10-1 62, Trevor Hunt 0-1-0 0, Abram Pauley 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING

R: Sam Sturm 1-68, Chase Hood 1-1.

W: Abram Pauley 3-36, Gavin Stiltner 1-16, Trevor Hunt 1-10.