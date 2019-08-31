Week 1 prep football scores

OHIO
Amanda-Clearcreek 47, Cols. Independence 14
Ashville Teays Valley 14, Chillicothe 0
Bellaire 28, Hannibal River 6
Beverly Ft. Frye 34, Belpre 12
Bloom-Carroll 31, Sparta Highland 0
Byesville Meadowbrook 14, New Concord John Glenn 0
Canal Winchester 35, Thomas Worthington 17
Chesapeake 35, Oak Hill 13
Chillicothe Unioto 14, McArthur Vinton County 13
Circleville Logan Elm 45, Chillicothe Zane Trace 14
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 32, Bidwell River Valley 7
Cols. Watterson 24, Lancaster 22
Corning Miller 28, Beallsville 25
Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Logan 7
Fayetteville-Perry 39, Manchester 10
Frankfort Adena 41, Greenfield McClain 14
Franklin Furnace Green 12, Cin. Dohn High School 6
Gallipolis Gallia 24, Pomeroy Meigs 0
Germantown Valley View 41, Wilmington 7
Hillsboro 16, Mt. Orab Western Brown 14
Ironton 30, Wheelersburg 6
Marietta 56, McConnelsville Morgan 14
New Lexington 48, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6
New Matamoras Frontier 61, Paden City, W.Va. 6
Newark Licking Valley 21, Thornville Sheridan 7
Pickerington Cent. 34, Winter Park, Fla. 21
Piketon 31, S. Point 14
Portsmouth W. 48, Cols. KIPP 8
Proctorville Fairland 34, Tolsia, W.Va. 12
Racine Southern 34, Portsmouth Notre Dame 6
Reedsville Eastern 47, Chillicothe Huntington 20
Southeastern 36, McDermott Scioto NW 7
Stewart Federal Hocking 28, Hundred, W.Va. 20
Sugar Grove Berne Union 42, Zanesville W. Muskingum 12
Vincent Warren 33, Crooksville 20
W. Jefferson 53, Lockland 7
Washington C.H. 26, Blanchester 0
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42, Circleville 20
Waterford 40, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Waverly 30, Athens 27
Zanesville 35, Newark 0
Zanesville Rosecrans 64, Sandusky St. Mary 19
WEST VIRGINIA
Bluefield 41, Graham, Va. 27
Bridgeport 28, Lewis County 0
Cabell Midland 56, St. Albans 13
Calhoun County 8, Wirt County 6
Clay County 52, Sherman 26
Doddridge County 49, South Harrison 6
Fairmont Senior 56, Buckhannon-Upshur 14
Frankfort 35, Moorefield 3
Gilmer County 34, Clay-Battelle 21
Grafton 34, Philip Barbour 9
Greenbrier East 26, James Monroe 14
Greenbrier West 27, Buffalo 0
Herbert Hoover 28, Scott 14
Hurley, Va. 22, Tug Valley 14
Hurricane 55, Winfield 20
Johnson Central, Ky. 28, Capital 13
Keyser 56, Robert C. Byrd 7
Liberty Harrison 40, Elkins 8
Liberty Raleigh 44, Westside 20
Lincoln 30, Braxton County 19
Linsly 26, Westinghouse, Pa. 18
Man 62, Logan 8
Martinsburg 49, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 12
Meadow Bridge 40, Van 6
Midland Trail 26, Independence 24
Millbrook, Va. 62, Jefferson 42
Mount View 21, River View 20
Musselman 29, Spring Mills 14
New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 61, Paden City 6
Nicholas County 41, Oak Hill 7
Oak Glen 34, Weir 14
Parkersburg 27, Morgantown 21
Parkersburg Catholic 58, Hannan 0
Parkersburg South 49, Ripley 18
Petersburg 25, Berkeley Springs 14
Poca 48, Nitro 28
Pocahontas County 54, Tucker County 6
Preston 37, Hampshire 14
Proctorville Fairland, Ohio 34, Tolsia 12
Ravenswood 28, Wahama 14
Ritchie County 58, Tyler Consolidated 20
Riverside 38, Woodrow Wilson 8
Shady Spring 31, Lincoln County 0
Spring Valley 38, Wayne 0
St. Marys 31, Roane County 13
Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 28, Hundred 20
Strasburg, Va. 35, East Hardy 13
Summers County 35, PikeView 12
Trinity 38, Mapletown, Pa. 34
Tygarts Valley 52, Valley Wetzel 27
University 18, John Marshall 7
Webster County 40, Richwood 15
Wheeling Park 55, Brooke 12