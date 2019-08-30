Lady Tornadoes storm past South Gallia

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The opener set the tone.

The Southern volleyball team claimed a straight games win over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host South Gallia on Thursday night in Gallia County, winning by counts of 25-12, 25-20 and 25-20.

Southern scored the first three points of the night, but South Gallia claimed the next four for its first lead of the night. The Lady Tornadoes regained the lead at 5-4, fought off a 5-all tie, and then led the rest of the way to the 25-12 win.

The Purple and Gold charged out to a 8-1 lead in the second, but the Lady Rebels fought back to take the lead at 11-10. However, Southern claimed the next three points and didn’t trail again en route to the 25-20 triumph.

Southern led initially in the third game, and SGHS tied it up three times before taking the lead at 11-10. The Lady Rebels stretched their lead to as many as five points, at 17-12, but the Lady Tornadoes answered with a 7-0 run. South Gallia tied it up at 20, but SHS scored five straight points to seal the 25-20 win and match victory.

Southern’s service attack was led by Baylee Wolfe with 17 points and eight aces. Sydney Adams finished with 10 points and five aces for the victors, while Phoenix Cleland added nine points. Mickenzie Ferrell and Kayla Evans had five points apiece, with an ace by Ferrell. Cassidy Roderus marked three points and an ace in the win, while Jordan Hardwick had one marker.

Amaya Howell and Jessie Rutt both finished with seven points and an ace to lead the Lady Rebels. Next for SGHS were Alyssa Cremeens and Emma Shamblin with five points apiece, followed by Kiley Stapleton with three points and an ace. Christine Griffith capped off South Gallia’s service attack with two markers.

Jordan Hardwick led the guests at the net with 15 kills and three blocks. Roderus had six kills for SHS, Evans added five, while Wolfe had three kills and three blocks. Adams, Cleland and Ferrell earned a kill apiece in the victory.

Griffith paced the hosts at the net, earning seven kills and four blocks. Rutt and Stapleton both claimed four kills for the Red and Gold, with Rutt also earning a trio of blocks. Olivia Johnson and Katie Bowling finished with two kills each in the setback, with Johnson picking up a block.

The Lady Rebels and Lady Tornadoes will clash again on Sept. 23 in Racine.

Next, both teams will be home on Tuesday, with SGHS hosting Miller and SHS welcoming Belpre.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

