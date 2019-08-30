Lady Marauders cruise past VCHS

POMEROY, Ohio — A dominant performance from the defending league champions.

The Meigs girls golf team posted six of the top seven individual scores on Thursday night while cruising to a 57-stroke victory over visiting Vinton County in a dual match held at Meigs Golf Course.

The Lady Marauders had the three best rounds of the day, not to mention the only sub-50 efforts fired by either squad.

MHS finished the day with a winning tally of 187, while the Lady Vikings ended up firing a 244.

Meigs junior Caitlin Cotterill earned medalist honors with a 7-over par round of 41, with teammate Kylee Robinson claiming runner-up honors with an effort of 43.

Mikayla Radcliffe and Shelby Whaley completed the winning score with respective tallies of 47 and 56. Shelbe Cochran and Olivia Haggy also fired matching rounds of 56.

Liz Lambert led VCHS with a 55, followed by Mckenzie Radabaugh and Jaya Booth with respective rounds of 62 and 63. Olivia Wells completed the team tally with a 64, while Ashtyn Johnson and Gretchen MacIntyre also had identical efforts of 65.

Meigs won the inaugural girls championship in the Tri-Valley Conference last year.

Meigs junior Caitlin Cotterill watches putt go in on the sixth hole during Thursday night’s dual golf match with Vinton County at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_MHS-Cotterill-1.jpg Meigs junior Caitlin Cotterill watches putt go in on the sixth hole during Thursday night’s dual golf match with Vinton County at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.