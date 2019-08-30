Lady Eagles outlast Miller

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — One for the home fans.

The Eastern volleyball team claimed its first home victory of the season on Thursday at ‘The Nest’, as the Lady Eagles defeated Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Miller in a five-game match.

The Lady Falcons led initially in the opening game, but Eastern fought back to take the lead at 9-8. However, Miller scored 10 of the next 13 points and led the rest of the way to the 25-17 win.

MHS scored the first point of the second game, but Eastern claimed the next five and never trailed again en route to the 25-18 victory.

The Lady Eagles led wire-to-wire in the third, moving ahead 2-1 in the match with a 25-18 triumph.

The Lady Falcons, however, evened the match and forced a fifth game after holding on for a 25-22 win in the fourth.

Miller led early on in the fifth, Eastern fought back to take the advantage at 5-4, but the guests were back in front at 10-9. The Lady Eagles finished the night with a 6-to-1 run for the 15-11 victory.

Olivia Barber led the EHS service attack with 15 points. Brielle Newland and Jenna Chadwell finished with 11 points apiece, including five and three aces respectively. Layna Catlett ended with five points, while Sydney Sanders and Kylie Gheen had four points each, with Sanders picking up an ace. Rounding out Eastern’s service, Haley Burton had three points and Tessa Rockhold claimed two.

Gheen paced Eastern at the net with 10 kills and 11 blocks. Chadwell had five kills and four blocks, Catlett ended with three kills and nine blocks, while Olivia Barber had three kills and two blocks. Megan Maxon chipped in with eight blocks, Rockhold added three, while Alisa Ord came up with one.

Sanders led the Lady Eagle defense with 14 of the team’s 23 digs.

Olivia Dishon led the Lady Falcons with 14 service points, followed by Taylor Hinkle with 12 and Alaina Boyden with 10. Brooke Dillinger had six points in the setback, while Askya McFann, Haylie Joseph and Jace Agreisti finished with two apiece.

The Lady Eagles will look for the season sweep of MHS when these teams meet on Sept. 25 in Perry County.

Next for Eastern, a trip to Southern on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.