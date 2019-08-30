Blue Angels blank Southeastern, 4-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — From winless to winning streak.

The Gallia Academy girls soccer team brought its record back to .500 on the season on Thursday at Lester Field, as the Blue Angels defeated non-conference guest Southeastern by a 4-0 count.

Gallia Academy (2-2) broke the scoreless tie in the seventh minute of the game, as Kyrsten Sanders scored from 10 yards out on an assist from Sarah Watts.

With 12 minutes left in the first half, the the Blue Angels went up 2-0, with Sanders assisting Brooke Johnson, who found the back of the net near from the left post.

Just 1:25 into the second half, Sanders gave the hosts a 3-0 lead, scoring from a dozen yards out on an assist from Johnson. Sanders and Johnson flipped roles less than four minutes later, with Johnson putting the finishing touches on the 4-0 victory from the right post.

Gallia Academy earned a 24-to-17 advantage in shots, with Southeastern claiming a 7-to-3 edge in corner kicks.

Brooklyn Hill had 16 saves in goal for the Blue Angels, with 10 coming after halftime.

These teams are set to meet again on Oct. 2 in Londonderry.

The Blue Angels will look to make it three straight in the win column when they host Point Pleasant on Tuesday.

Gallia Academy's Kyrsten Sanders (21) passes to teammate Brooke Johnson (7), during the first half of the Blue Angels' 4-0 win on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. GAHS junior Sarah Watts (6) advances the ball up field, during the Blue Angels' 4-0 win on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. Gallia Academy junior Brooklyn Hill makes one of her 16 saves in Thursday's shut out victory over Southeastern in Centenary, Ohio. Gallia Academy senior Preslee Reed (22) breaks away from a Lady Panther, during the Blue Angels' 4-0 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

