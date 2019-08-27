Meigs falls in tri-match

VINCENT, Ohio — Not the weekend the Lady Marauders were hoping for.

The Meigs volleyball team came up empty at a non-conference tri-match in Washington County, dropping 2-0 decisions to Morgan and then host Warren.

Against the Lady Raiders, Meigs (1-3) fell behind in the opening game, but fought back to tie it up at seven, and again at nine. The Maroon and Gold were never able to grab the lead against Morgan, dropping the opener by a 25-15 clip.

Morgan led wire-to-wire in the second, scoring the first four points of the game en route to the 25-14 victory.

The Lady Marauder service attack was led by Mallory Hawley and Maci Hood with three points and an ace apiece. Jewels Conley earned two points and an ace in the setback, while Baylee Tracy and Hannah Durst earned a service point apiece.

Hawley led Meigs at the net with four kills, followed by Kylee Mitch with three and Durst with two. Tracy and Bre Zirkle had a kill apiece, with Zirkle earning a team-best six assists. Hood had the team’s only block, and also led the Lady Marauders with six digs.

Against Warren, the Maroon and Gold led 2-0 in the opening game, but Warren scored 16 of the next 22 and never looked back en route to a 25-19 win.

The Lady Warriors led wire-to-wire in the second, sealing the victory with a 25-16 win.

Durst led the MHS service against Warren, earning eight points and an ace. Zirkle, Hood, Hawley and Tracy each had two points, with Zirkle earning an ace, while Conley came up with one point.

Hawley came up with a team-best eight kills for the Lady Marauders, while Durst and Conley added three apiece. Zirkle earned a team-best six assists, while Hood had a block and four digs to lead the MHS defense.

Meigs starts its Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division slate on Tuesday at Wellston.

By Alex Hawley

