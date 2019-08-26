Lady Knights roll in openers

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A solid start to the 2019 campaign.

The Point Pleasant girls soccer team posted a pair of substantial victories over a 24 hours span this past weekend with wins over Pikeview and Shady Spring by a combined 18-1 count.

The Lady Knights (2-0) opened their season with an 8-0 victory over PHS on Friday night, then made the long trek to Shady Spring on Saturday afternoon and rolled to a 10-1 triumph.

PPHS had four different players score goals in the home opener Friday as senior Katie Woomer gave notched the eventual game-winner in the early moments, then sophomore Kady Hughes followed with a hat trick that gave the Red and Black a 4-0 cushion at the intermission.

Hughes and Woomer both added a second half goal, while sophomore Elicia Wood and freshman Sydnee Darst tacked on a goal apiece to wrap up the eight-goal victory.

Senior Morgan Miller had three assists for the hosts, while Hughes also added an assist.

Point Pleasant produced 40 total shots, with 23 of those going on goal. PPHS keeper Monica Cook made a single save while picking up the shutout.

The Lady Knights picked right up where they left off on Saturday as six different players netted at least one goal during its 10-1 decision at SSHS.

The guests received four goals from Wood and two more scores from Miller, while Hughes, Woomer, Darst and sophomore Emma Sayre also netted a goal each in the victory.

Miller provided a team-best five assists, with Sayre, Darst, Hughes and sophomore Sydney Cook also adding an assist each.

The Lady Knights claimed a 22-3 advantage in shots on goal, with Monica Cook stopping two shots in net for the Red and Black.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Williamstown for a non-conference contest at 6 p.m. The Lady Knights will also host Scott at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Point Pleasant senior Katie Woomer (18) chases down a free ball during the first half of Friday’s non-conference contest against Pikeview at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_PP-Woomer.jpg Point Pleasant senior Katie Woomer (18) chases down a free ball during the first half of Friday’s non-conference contest against Pikeview at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Kady Hughes, left, battles for possession during the first half of Friday’s non-conference contest against Pikeview at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_PP-Hughes.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Kady Hughes, left, battles for possession during the first half of Friday’s non-conference contest against Pikeview at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.