Eastern opens season at Broughton Memorial

MARIETTA, Ohio — A solid start.

The Eastern cross country team began its 2019 season at the Elizabeth S. Broughton Memorial Invitational on Saturday in Washington County, with the Lady Eagles placing fourth, and both EHS boys placing among the top-dozen finishers.

The girls team competition was won by Parkersburg with a score of 41, 18 ahead of second-place Caldwell. Warren was third with a 110, the Lady Eagles were next with a 112, followed by the host Lady Tigers with a 113. Fairfield claimed sixth with 161, Belpre was seventh with 197, and Morgan was eighth with 200. Shenandoah and Union Local both finished with scores of 231, with SHS winning the tie-breaker.

EHS freshman Erica Durst paced the Lady Eagles with a time of 21:10, placing third overall. Whitney Durst and Ashton Guthrie took 20th and 21st overall with respective times of 23:19, and 23:22.

Lexa Hayes was 39th overall with a time of 25:22 for EHS, while Alysa Howard was 44th with a time of 26:10.

Colton Reynolds led the EHS boys with a time of 18:09.5, good enough for ninth overall. Eagles freshman Brayden O’Brien was 12th with a time of 18:31.

Fairfield won the boys team title with a 47. Caldwell was second with 74, followed by Warren with 85, Belpre with 87 and Parkersburg with 88. Morgan claimed sixth with 156, Union Local was seventh with 185, Marietta took eighth with 190, while Shenandoah finished ninth with 246.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Elizabeth S. Broughton Memorial Invitational.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

