Locals compete at Golden Rocket Invite

WELLSTON, Ohio — Off and running.

A quartet of local cross country teams opened the 2019 campaign at the Golden Rocket Invitational on Saturday morning in Jackson County.

River Valley, the only local squad with enough runners for a team score, finished fourth in the girls team rankings, while placing seventh in the boys competition.

Vinton County won the girls team title with a score of 22, two dozen ahead of Athens in second. Wheelersburg took third with a 123, the Lady Raiders were next with 140, followed by West Union at 159, Jackson at 160, Federal Hocking at 163 and Paint Valley at 207.

RVHS sophomore Lauren Twyman paced the Silver and Black with a time of 22:52.77, placing her eighth overall. Savannah Reese was the next Lady Raider to cross the finish line, coming in 33rd with a time of 25:26.43. Ruth Rickett took 43rd overall with a time of 26:28.57 for RVHS, while Emma Lucas and Kate Nutter took 49th and 50th with respective times of 26:47.68 and 26:53.04.

The Lady Raiders’ potential tie-breaking times were a 28:19.87 for Sydney Blouir in 63rd place and a 29:17.68 for Nakeisha Shriver in 69th.

Southern’s lone competitor was senior Sydney Roush, who took 23rd with a time of 24:26.97.

Trimble won the boys team title with a score of 35, followed by Athens with 67 and Vinton County with 69. Wheelersburg was fourth at 148, followed by Federal Hocking with 176 and McClain with 182. The Raiders were seventh with a 199, a single point ahead of Whiteoak in eighth. South Webster took ninth with 204, West Union was 10th with 240, while Oak Hill claimed 11th with 283.

Leading River Valley, Dylan Fulks was ninth overall with a time of 18:18.35. Cody Wooten took 21st overall with a time of 19:31.99 for RVHS, while Ryan Snyder and Nathan Young were 73rd and 74th with respective times of 23:37.11 and 23:41.36. Kade Alderman turned in the final counting time for the Raiders, finishing 94th overall with a time of 26:12.72.

Two Rebels competed in the invite, led by Garrett Frazee with a 10th-place time of 18:24.55. Griffin Davis took 88th overall with a time of 25:11.36 for South Gallia.

Jarod Koenig was the lone Marauder on the course, taking 51st with a time of 21:47.25.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Golden Rocket Invitational.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.