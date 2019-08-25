RedStorm men blank Maple Leafs, 2-0

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande notched a second straight shutout effort en route to a 2-0 win over visiting Goshen (Ind.) College, Saturday night, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande, ranked No. 5 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll, improved to 3-0 with the victory.

Goshen, a member of the NAIA’s Crossroads League, dropped to 0-2 with the loss.

The contest was a physical one from the outset, with the two teams combining for 37 common fouls – 19 on the Maple Leafs and 18 against the RedStorm – five yellow card cautions and one red card dismissal against Goshen’s Kristian Gecaj.

Junior Ewan McLauchlan (Aroch, Scotland) scored both of the Rio Grande goals, the first of which came off a touch by freshman Sebastian Borquez (Santiago, Chile) just 3:26 into the match.

McLauchlan’s other goal, which came without the aid of an assist, made it 2-0 with 10:44 remaining before the intermission.

The RedStorm finished with a 17-2 edge in overall shots, a 13-1 advantage in shots on goal and had all six corner kick opportunites in the contest.

Senior Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) was credited with one save in goal for Rio.

Tomas Fonseca had 10 saves in the loss for Goshen.

Rio Grande will return to action next Saturday when Lawrence Tech (Mich.) University visits for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The RedStorm defeated the Blue Devils in the opening round of last year’s NAIA National Championship in Rio Grande.

Rio Grande’s Connor Paine attempts to elude a pair of Goshen College defenders during Saturday night’s non-conference men’s soccer match at Evan E. Davis Field. The fifth-ranked RedStorm defeated the Maple Leafs, 2-0, for their third win in as many outings this season. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_Rio-Paine.jpg Rio Grande’s Connor Paine attempts to elude a pair of Goshen College defenders during Saturday night’s non-conference men’s soccer match at Evan E. Davis Field. The fifth-ranked RedStorm defeated the Maple Leafs, 2-0, for their third win in as many outings this season. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

