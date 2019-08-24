Lady Defenders win season-opener

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — After a set to warm-up, the Lady Defenders knocked off the rust and took care of business.

The Ohio Valley Christian volleyball team dropped Friday’s opening game to visiting Covenant, but the Lady Defenders claimed the next three games and won their season-opening match by a 3-1 count.

OVCS (1-0) led initially in the first, but an 11-0 run gave the Lady Eagles an 18-11 edge. The Lady Defenders fought all the way back to regain the advantage at 24-23, but Covenant was back in front at 26-25. Ohio Valley Christian took the lead back at 29-28, but gave up the next three points and fell by 31-29 clip.

The hosts took the early lead in the second game, before Covenant grabbed the advantage at 12-11. The teams exchanged the advantage five more times in the second game, with OVCS ending the set with a 4-0 run for the 25-22 victory.

After a 3-all tie in the third game, Ohio Valley Christian claimed 22 of the next 29 points, moving ahead 2-1 in the match with a 25-10 win.

Covenant scored the first four points of the fourth game, but the Lady Defenders took the lead at 9-8 and never trailed again on their way to the 25-18 victory.

Marcie Kessinger led the OVCS service attack with 14 points, half of which came by way of aces. Micah Hughes contributed 11 points and three aces to the winning cause, while Kenzie Childers and Lauren Ragan had nine points apiece, with six and two aces respectively. Madison Beaver finished with eight points and four aces, while Christina Dong had seven points and four aces in the win.

Ragan paced the Lady Defenders at the net with nine kills, followed by Dong with four. Childers, Kessinger and Beaver had three kills apiece, with Childers earning a team-best 14 assists. Leah Sturgeon rounded out the OVCS net attack with one kill.

Childers led the winning defense with five of the team’s 24 digs.

The Lady Defenders will look for the season sweep on Sept. 9, when these teams meet at Covenant.

OVCS will be back at home on Monday against Grace.

