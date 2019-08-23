Southern rallies past Lady Raiders

BIDWELL, Ohio — It’s not how you start something, but rather how you finish it.

The Southern volleyball team overcame a rough start to pick up its first win of the 2019 campaign on Thursday night following a 13-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-15 decision over host River Valley in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The visiting Lady Tornadoes (1-1) held a pair of one-point leads early in the opener, but the Lady Raiders (1-2) countered with 11 consecutive points and led by at least eight points the rest of the way while taking a 1-0 match edge with the 12-point win.

The Silver and Black built their biggest Game 2 lead at 11-5, but SHS broke away from an 18-all tie by taking its largest leads at 22-18 and 24-20. RVHS managed to tie things back up at 24-all, but the guests reeled off two consecutive points to knot the match up at a game apiece.

The Purple and Gold led wire-to-wire in Game 3 after rushing out to an 8-1 advantage, and ultimately led by as much as a dozen points on two different occasions en route to a 2-1 match lead.

River Valley took a pair of one-point leads early in Game 4, but the Lady Tornadoes took a permanent lead at 3-2 and were ahead by as many as 12 points (22-10) before eventually wrapping up the match with a 10-point victory.

Sydney Adams and Baylee Wolfe paced Southern with 15 service points each, followed by Mickenzie Ferrell and Jordan Hardwick with six and five points, respectively.

Cassidy Roderus was next with four points and Kayla Evans added two points, while Valerie Ritchhart wrapped things up with one point.

Adams led the guests with five service aces and Wolfe also had two aces.

Wolfe led the net attack with six kills, followed by Roderus with five kills and Hardwick had three kills and a team-best seven blocks. Wolfe and Ferrell also had three blocks apiece.

Mikenzi Pope led RVHS with 19 service points, followed by Taylor Huck with eight points and Alex Wood with seven points.

Jaden Bradley was next with three points, while Breanna Dodrill, Laura Kinney and Madison Hall completed things with one point apiece.

Huck, Javan Gardner and Hannah Jacks led the net attack with five kills each, while Kasey Birchfield followed with four kills. Hall and Bradley also had a kill apiece, while Jacks added a team-high three blocks in the setback.

Southern junior Jordan Hardwick, left, hits a spike attempt in front of River Valley junior Hannah Jacks during Game 2 of Thursday night's non-conference volleyball match in Bidwell, Ohio.

