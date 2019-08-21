GAHS 5th at Dragons Early Bird

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — You gotta start somewhere.

The Gallia Academy cross country teams came away with a pair of fifth place performances on Tuesday at the 2019 Dragons Early Bird 2-Miler hosted by Fairland High School in Lawrence County.

It was the season opener for all teams involved, but the races covered only two miles instead of the regular 3.1-mile distance that usually comes with varsity competition.

There were five teams and 51 runners in the girls event, which was won by Chillicothe with a winning tally of 21 points. Ironton was second with 76 points, while Fairland (78), Russell (79) and the Blue Angels (94) rounded out the team tallies.

Laikin Tarlton of CHS won the girls race with a time of 12:32, while Sarah Watts of GAHS was the overall runner-up with a mark of 12:33.

Krystal Davison followed Watts for the Blue Angels with a 26th place effort of 16:34. Taylor Facemire (17:13) and Brooke Hamilton (17:22) respectively placed 29th and 30th, while Calista Barnes (19:20) completed the team scoring by finishing 38th.

Sydney Greenlee (22:23) and Madisyn Connelley (22:25) also had respective placements of 43rd and 44th overall.

There were eight teams and 77 runners in the boys event, which was won by Chillicothe with a winning tally of 42 points. Rock Hill was second with 81 points, while Russell (83), Coal Grove (91) and the Blue Devils (126) rounded out the top five spots.

Ironton (133), Fairland (167) and Symmes Valley (194) wrapped up the final three teams spots in the field.

Andrew McCallum won the boys race with a time of 10:29, while Eli Baker of Rock Hill was the overall runner-up with a mark of 10:58.

Todd Elliott paced GAHS with a fifth place effort of 11:36, followed by Ethan Lawler (13:26) and Logan Nicholas (13:34)with respective finishes of 25th and 30th.

Grant Smith (13:38) and Garytt Schwall (13:55) completed the Blue Devil team score with respective placements of 32nd and 40th.

Trinton Eggers (15:29) and Gabe Russell (15:34) also finished 62nd and 63rd for GAHS.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Dragons Early Bird 2-Miler hosted Tuesday by Fairland High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

