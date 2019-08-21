Eastern golf rolls to victory

POMEROY, Ohio — Defending their home turf.

The Eastern golf team posted a 10-stroke victory over the visiting field on Tuesday during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Meigs County Golf Course.

The host Eagles posted four of the seven sub-50 rounds individually while cruising to a winning four-man tally of 179. Federal Hocking was next with a 189, while Wahama finished third overall with a 207.

Trimble was fourth with a 237 and South Gallia did not have a team score as it had only one golfer compete.

Mitchell Roush of FHHS won medalist honors with a 6-over par effort 40. The Eastern duo of Ethan Short and Nicholas Durst, as well as Mason Jackson of Fed Hock, all finished second with identical rounds of 43.

After Short and Durst, Trevor Morrisey was next for EHS with a 45. Colton McDaniel completed the winning tally for the Eagles with a 48.

Jacob Spencer and Ella Cline also added respective efforts of 52 and 68 for Eastern.

Conner Ingels paced the White Falcons with a 48, with Ethan Mitchell and Casey Greer following with respective rounds of 51 and 52. Ty White completed the team score with a 56.

Mattie Ohlinger, Josh Roque and Jillian Love also had respective rounds of 57, 60 and 61 for Wahama (10-10).

South Gallia’s lone competitor, Noah Spurlock, shot a 55. Matt Reed paced the Tomcats with a 51.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.