Lightning halts Rio soccer, forces reschedule

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Tuesday night’s non-conference men’s soccer matchup between the University of Rio Grande and Roosevelt University was interrupted by inclement weather in the area and eventually postponed.

The two teams will try again on Wednesday morning at Evan E. Davis Field, starting from game’s beginning at 10 a.m.

Play was halted at 7:22 p.m. — with 25:56 remaining in a still scoreless first half — due to lightning associated with a band of thunderstorms moving a few miles north of the area.

After a 73-minute delay, and with no end in sight, game officials and administrators made the decision to end the wait and reschedule for Wednesday morning.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

