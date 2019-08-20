Lady Rebels win opener over Symmes Valley

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The Lady Rebels nearly stumbled out out the gates, but made a miraculous comeback.

The South Gallia volleyball team trailed non-conference guest Symmes Valley 2-0 in Monday’s season-opening match in Gallia County, but the host Lady Rebels shook off the rust and fought back to win 3-2.

SGHS (1-0) jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the opener, but the guests battled back and tied the game at 21. Symmes Valley led for the first time at 24-23, and then scored the next point to win Set 1 25-23.

After a pair of early lead changes in the second game, the Lady Vikings opened up a 13-7 margin. South Gallia made it back to within one, at 15-14, but SVHS ended the game with a 10-to-3 run, moving ahead 2-0 in the match with a 25-17 victory.

South Gallia led at the start of the third set, but SVHS was in front at 5-3. An 8-to-2 run by the hosts, was answered by four straight points from the guests, and the teams were tied at 11. After three more lead changes, Symmes Valley was ahead 20-19. The Lady Vikings only scored once more, however, as SGHS rallied back for the 25-21 victory.

The hosts led wire-to-wire in the fourth, stretching the margin to as many as 12 points on the way to the 25-14 match-tying win.

The Lady Vikings led 3-1 in the finale, but SGHS tied the game at four. The guests briefly reestablished their lead, at 5-4, but South Gallia scored nine of the next 10 points and held on for the match-clinching 15-11 victory.

Kiley Stapleton led the Lady Rebels with 16 service points, followed by Ellen Weaver and Christine Griffith with 11 apiece. Isabella Cochran contributed eight points to the winning cause, Amaya Howell added seven, Katie Bowling came up with four, while Alyssa Cremeens chipped in with two.

This marks the first win for SGHS first-year head coach Charles Maxam.

The Lady Rebels will go for the season sweep of Symmes Valley when these teams meet on Sept. 4 in Lawrence County.

Next for SGHS, a trip to South Point on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

