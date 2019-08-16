Westfall tops Blue Angels in golf dual

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A tough day at home.

The Gallia Academy girls golf team posted two of the top three individual scores, but visiting Westfall ultimately claimed a 19-shot victory on Thursday during a dual match held at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallia County.

The Blue Angels received identical runner-up efforts of 43 from Bailey Meadows and Lilly Rees, but that 1-2 punch wasn’t enough to get the hosts past the Lady Mustangs — who collectively fired a winning four-player tally of 179.

GAHS — which shot a 198 — received its final two counting scores from Avery Minton (54) and Abby Hammons (58). Maddi Meadows and Kylee Cook also shot matching rounds of 63 for the Blue and White.

Maddie Shoults of Westfall claimed medalist honors with a solid nine-hole round of 36.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.