Locals compete at Waterford INV

BEVERLY, Ohio — An up-and-down day on the links.

Meigs, Gallia Academy and Southern were among the teams competing on Wednesday at the 2019 Waterford Invitational held at Lakeside Golf Course in Washington County.

The annual tournament was broken down into three divisions, which included a pair of boys divisions for big and small schools — as well as a singular girls division.

The local results were mixed as Gallia Academy came away with third place in the White Division for boys, while Meigs and Southern respectively placed fourth and fifth in the Green Division.

Gallia Academy was also third in the ladies bracket, while Meigs did not have enough entrants for a team score.

The Lady Marauders, however, did manage one bright spot as junior Caitlin Cotterill came away with medalist honors in the girls event — firing an 85 while besting the entire field by four shots.

Warren ‘A’ came away with the girls team title with a final four-person tally of 387, followed by Logan (392) and Gallia Academy (413) in the top three spots.

Fort Frye (418), Marietta (429) and Warren ‘B’ (453) completed the six-team scoring field.

Bailey Meadows paced the Blue Angels with a 93, with Lilly Rees and Maddie Meadows following with respective rounds of 98 and 102. Abby Hammonds completed the GAHS scoring with a 120, while Kylee Cook also shot a 123.

Mikayla Radcliffe followed Cotterill for MHS with a 102. Kylee Robinson also fired a 104 for the Maroon and Gold.

Marietta ‘A’ won the boys White Division with a final tally of 321, with Marietta ‘B’ coming in second with a 334. The Blue Devils were third out of seven scoring teams with a 343, while Warren ‘A’ (345), New Lexington (356), Marietta ‘C’ (371) and Warren ‘B’ (458) rounded out the team scoring.

Cooper Davis and Laith Hamid both paced the Blue Devils with matching rounds of 79, with Reece Thomas (91) and Will Hendrickson (94) completing the team tally. Hobie Graham also fired a 102 for GAHS.

Chase Weihl of Warren ‘A’ won medalist honors with a low round of 76 in the White Division.

Barnesville won the boys Green Division with a final total of 328, with Belpre (348) and Watrford ‘A’ (350) rounding out the top three spots in the nine-team field.

The Marauders were fourth with a 360, while the Tornadoes were fifth with a 379. Fort Frye (399), Miller (444), Waterford ‘B’ (449) and Trimble (531) completed the team scoring.

Bobby Musser paced MHS with an 82, followed by Cole Arnott and Austin Mahr with respective rounds of 87 and 92. Dawson Justice completed the Meigs tally with a 99, with Zack King also shooting a 117.

Meigs also had a pair of individuals play out of the team format. Coen Hall shot a round of 100, while Gunner Pauley posted a 112.

Joey Weaver paced the Tornadoes with an 87, followed by Landon Hill with a 95 and Jacob Milliron with a 96. Both Tanner Lisle and David Shaver fired identical rounds of 101, with only one of those counting in the final team tally.

Hunter Dutiel of Miller won medalist honors with a low round of 69 in the Green Division.

Meigs junior Caitlin Cotterill won medalist honors in the girls division Wednesday at the 2019 Waterford Invitational held at Lakeside Golf Course in Beverly, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_MHS-Cotterill.jpg Meigs junior Caitlin Cotterill won medalist honors in the girls division Wednesday at the 2019 Waterford Invitational held at Lakeside Golf Course in Beverly, Ohio. Submitted photo

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

