RedStorm women 5th in preseason coaches poll

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande has been picked fifth in the 2019 River States Conference women’s soccer preseason coaches’ poll released Thursday night by the conference office.

The RedStorm received one first-place vote and 70 points in the balloting of the league’s 11 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own squad. Head coach Tony Daniels’ squad is coming off a 7-9-2 finish overall and a 5-3-1 mark in the RSC last season.

Among Rio’s returnees this fall is junior forward Payten Davis (Chillicothe, OH) who tallied 17 goals and 37 points last season en route to being named the conference Player of the Year and earning honorable mention All-American honors.

Rio Grande opens its 2019 campaign on August 17 at the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.)

Asbury University, last season’s conference tournament champion, topped the poll with five first-place votes and 91 points. The Eagles posted a record of 10-8-2 overall and 6-2-1 RSC last season.

IU East was picked second with four first-place votes and 82 points. The Red Wolves had the best overall record in the conference last year at 12-4-4 and made it to the RSC finals last year. They were edged out by Asbury on penalty kicks, 7-6, after the game ended, 0-0, after two overtimes.

Point Park (Pa.) was tabbed third in the poll, coming off its RSC regular-season title last fall. The Pioneers, who were 11-8 overall and 7-2 in the RSC last year, earned 75 points in the poll. Carlow (Pa.), which was 9-8-1 overall and 6-2-1 in the RSC last year, had 71 points to edge Rio Grande for fourth place.

Ohio Christian University was picked sixth and earned 59 points. The Trailblazers were 7-7-4 overall, 4-2-3 RSC last year.

WVU Tech received 51 points to take seventh place in the poll. The Golden Bears received the final first-place vote making it four different teams to be mentioned in the top spot.

Cincinnati Christian University was next in eighth place with 37 points, followed by Midway (Ky.) University with 31. IU Kokomo, a first-year program for 2019, was chosen 10th with 24 points, while Brescia (Ky.) University was 11th with 14 points.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

