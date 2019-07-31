Post 39 wins state opener

A good start … on multiple levels. Meigs Post 39 plated three runs in the top of the first and ultimately cruised to a 6-1 victory over Pemberville Post 183 on Wednesday in the opening game of the 2019 American Legion state baseball tournament being held at Beavers Field in Lancaster. The Rangers (18-4) became the first of four state semifinalists in the winners’ bracket and will return to action at 4 p.m. Thursday when they face the winner of the Wayne County Post 68/Conneaut Post 151 contest being played later on Wednesday. Complete details of the Post 39 victory over Pemberville will be available in the Friday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

