Pridemore takes Riverside Seniors lead

MASON, W.Va. — Kenny Pridemore, of Point Pleasant, is the new leader through four weeks of the second half of the 2019 Riverside Senior men’s golf league held Tuesday at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

Pridemore currently holds a one-and-a-half-point lead over the field with 63 points, with Chuck Stanley sitting right behind with 61.5 points. Carl Cline — who led after last week’s event — currently sits third with 60 points.

A total of 73 players were present for the Week 4 event, making up 16 four-man teams and a trio of three-man squads.

The low score of the day was fired by Jim Turley, Cliff Gordon, Kenny Greene and Kenny Pridemore, which ended up being a 13-under par round of 57.

There was a four-way tie for second place with matching efforts of 10-under par 60.

The closest to the pin winners were Jim Francisco on the ninth hole, as well as Gene Thomas on No. 14.

The top-10 standings through four weeks of the 2019 Riverside Senior men’s golf league are as follows: Kenny Pridemore (63.0), Chuck Stanley (61.5), Carl Cline (60.0), Carl Stone (55.0), Bruce Hussell (54.0), Dave Seamon (53.0), Paul Maynard (52.0), Jim Gress (51.5), Ralph Six (49.0) and Jim Turley (47.5).