Meigs County football schedules


Meigs Marauders

Date Opponent Time
8-30 vs Gallia Academy 7:30
9-6 at Rock Hill 7:30
9-13 at Warren 7:30
9-20 vs Vinton County 7:30
9-27 at River Valley 7:30
10-4 vs Nelsonville-York 7:30
10-11 vs Athens 7:30
10-18 at Logan 7 p.m.
10-25 at Wellston 7:30
11-1 vs Alexander 7:30

Southern Tornadoes

Date Opponent Time
8-30 at Ports. ND 7:30
9-6 at Federal Hocking 7:30
9-13 vs Wahama 7:30
9-20 at Miller 7:30
9-27 vs Belpre 7:30
10-4 at South Gallia 7:30
10-11 vs Ravenswood 7:30
10-18 vs Waterford 7:30
10-25 at Trimble 7:30
11-2 vs Eastern 7:30

Eastern Eagles

Date Opponent Time
8-30 at Huntington Ross 7 p.m.
9-6 vs Caldwell 7:30
9-13 at Trimble 7:30
9-20 vs Waterford 7:30
9-27 at South Gallia 7:30
10-4 vs Wahama 7:30
10-11 vs Federal Hocking 7:30
10-18 at Miller 7:30
10-25 vs Belpre 7:30
11-2 at Southern 7:30