Meigs County football schedules

Meigs Marauders
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|8-30
|vs Gallia Academy
|7:30
|9-6
|at Rock Hill
|7:30
|9-13
|at Warren
|7:30
|9-20
|vs Vinton County
|7:30
|9-27
|at River Valley
|7:30
|10-4
|vs Nelsonville-York
|7:30
|10-11
|vs Athens
|7:30
|10-18
|at Logan
|7 p.m.
|10-25
|at Wellston
|7:30
|11-1
|vs Alexander
|7:30
Southern Tornadoes
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|8-30
|at Ports. ND
|7:30
|9-6
|at Federal Hocking
|7:30
|9-13
|vs Wahama
|7:30
|9-20
|at Miller
|7:30
|9-27
|vs Belpre
|7:30
|10-4
|at South Gallia
|7:30
|10-11
|vs Ravenswood
|7:30
|10-18
|vs Waterford
|7:30
|10-25
|at Trimble
|7:30
|11-2
|vs Eastern
|7:30
Eastern Eagles
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|8-30
|at Huntington Ross
|7 p.m.
|9-6
|vs Caldwell
|7:30
|9-13
|at Trimble
|7:30
|9-20
|vs Waterford
|7:30
|9-27
|at South Gallia
|7:30
|10-4
|vs Wahama
|7:30
|10-11
|vs Federal Hocking
|7:30
|10-18
|at Miller
|7:30
|10-25
|vs Belpre
|7:30
|11-2
|at Southern
|7:30