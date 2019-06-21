OHSAA releases 2019 breakdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A few changes headed into next school year … but they are big nonetheless.

Both Meigs and Eastern will be making a handful a divisional adjustments entering the 2019-20 sports year after the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football region assignments for the upcoming 2019 season, along with the new divisional breakdowns in volleyball, soccer and basketball.

Most of the six high schools within the Ohio Valley Publishing area went untouched by the release, as Gallia Academy, River Valley, South Gallia and Southern will once again compete in the same divisional levels that they did a year ago.

The same, however, could not be said at Eastern or Meigs.

The Lady Eagles — who captured the 2014 OHSAA Division IV girls basketball championship — are moving up to the Division III level in girls basketball due to enrollment numbers and competitive balance.

The Eastern girls will continue to compete in volleyball at the Division IV level, while the Eagles remain in Division VII in football.

The Marauders are dropping down from Division IV to Division V in football this fall, again based on enrollment numbers and competitive balance. The Meigs boys will remain at Division III in basketball.

The Lady Marauders are jumping up from Division III in volleyball to Division II after the latest OHSAA release. The Meigs girls are still slated to compete at the Division II level in basketball.

Both Gallia Academy and River Valley remained at Division II in basketball and volleyball, with GAHS staying at D-2 in soccer as well as at Division IV in football. RVHS remained in Division V in football also.

Both Southern and South Gallia stayed at Division IV in volleyball and basketball, with both also remaining in Division VII in football.

Other football programs in the Southeast District were affected by the divisional pairings release, including Trimble moving from Division VII to Division VI.

Fairland, Westfall and Zane Trace all joined Meigs in moving from Division IV to Division V. Unioto moved from D-3 to Division II, while Pike Eastern dropped down from Division VI to Division VII.

The official start date for football, soccer and volleyball practice is August 1. The regular season begins August 16 for soccer and volleyball and August 26 for football (first Friday is August 30).

Girls basketball practice begins October 25, with the regular season beginning November 22. Boys basketball practice begins November 1, with the regular season beginning November 27.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete lists of the 2019-20 divisional breakdown for football, volleyball, soccer and basketball.

Eastern sophomore Ashton Guthrie, left, dribbles past a Southern defender during a January 7 girls basketball contest in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. The Lady Eagles will enter new territory this winter after being bumped up to the Division III level in girls basketball.

Lady Eagles move to D-3 in girls basketball; Meigs football, volleyball switch divisions

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

