8 locals named to D-2 all-district softball squad

Eight athletes from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were named to the Southeast Ohio Division II all-district softball teams for the 2019 season, as selected by the coaches from within the district.

River Valley and Gallia Academy — which finished the year with respective records of 12-12 and 11-12 — picked up four selections apiece.

The Lady Raiders — who had two players on the all-district squad a season ago — were represented by a quartet of first-time all-district selections. The lone local on the Division II first team was RVHS senior infielder and Ohio University-Chillicothe signee Cierra Roberts.

A pair of freshmen represented the Silver and Black on second team, infielder Brooklyn Sizemore and outfielder Grace Hash. On honorable mention for the Lady Raiders was second baseman Baylee Hollanbaugh.

On second team for the Blue Angels were junior shortstop Alex Barnes and sophomore second baseman Malerie Stanley. Barnes was named to the honorable mention portion of the list in each of the last two seasons, while this makes Stanley’s first all-district honor.

On special mention for Gallia Academy are junior pitcher and third baseman Bailey Meadows, as well as sophomore outfielder Bailie Young. Last season, Young was a first-team choice.

Taylor Page and Sydney Campolo of Sheridan shared the D-2 Player of the Year award, while Lady Generals skipper Troy Wolfe was named Coach of the Year.

2019 Southeast Ohio Coaches All-District Division II Softball Teams

FIRST TEAM

Taylor Pagan, Sheridan; Sydney Campolo, Sheridan; Sarah Moats, Circleville; Jessica Camp, Miami Trace; Taylor Evans, Jackson; Jocie Fisher, Unioto; Lexi Parsons, Logan Elm; Josie Crabtree, McClain; Hannah Robinson, Waverly; Diamond Decker, Warren; Cierra Roberts, River Valley; Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County; Kaylee Stewart, Athens; Makayla Sheridan, Sheridan; Olivia Wolfe, Miami Trace; Zoiee Smith, Waverly; Brittny Ogg, Fairfield Union; Kylee Bako, Jackson; Hallie Pinkerton, Unioto; Hailey Robinson, Waverly.

Co-Players of the Year:

Taylor Pagan, Sheridan; Sydney Campolo, Sheridan.

Coach of the Year:

Troy Wolfe, Sheridan.

SECOND TEAM

Malerie Stanley, Gallia Academy; Jayla Brown, Chillicothe; Sydney Resser, Logan Elm; Kaitlyn Sturgeon, Sheridan; Gracey Searmon, Hillsboro; Kenzie McConnell; Circleville; Avery King, Unioto; Maddy Kenkins, Washington Court House; Olivia Tengolia, Athens; Beckley Smith, McClain; Brooklyn Sizemore, River Valley; Briana Sexton, Vinton County; Payton Porter, Logan Elm; Jayla Campbell, Unioto; Alex Barnes, Gallia Academy; Grace Hash, River Valley; Leah Alford, Jackson; Ashley Campbell, Miami Trace.

HONORABLE MENTION

Laikyn Teasley, Fairfield Union; Meliah Johnson, Chillicothe; Mallory Parsons, Hillsboro; Sidney Payton, Miami Trace; Sidney Gray, Circleville; Olivia Shutts, Warren; Kenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro; Makenna Knisely, Washington Court House; Emma Bellaw, Waverly; Katie Kish, Athens; Kailyn Sharp, Athens; Abby Faught, Vinton County; Julia Hall, Chillicothe; Baylee Hollanbaugh, River Valley; Allison Beatty, McClain; Kaylee Stevenson, McClain; Bailie Young, Gallia Academy; Bailey Meadows, Gallia Academy.

RVHS senior Cierra Roberts fires to first base, during the Lady Raiders’ win on April 17 in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.16-RV-Roberts.jpg RVHS senior Cierra Roberts fires to first base, during the Lady Raiders’ win on April 17 in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

