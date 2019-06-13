Lady Marauders named all-district

A quartet of players from the Meigs softball team were named to the Southeast Ohio Division III all-district softball teams for the 2019 season, as voted by the coaches within the district.

The Lady Marauders — who were 13-16 on the season — had two repeat selections from last year’s list, to go with two newcomers to the all-district squad.

MHS senior Taylor Swartz — a West Virginia Wesleyan signee, who surpassed the career 150-hit milestone this spring — earned her third career all-district honor for her efforts behind the plate and in centerfield this spring. Swartz was also on the first team last season, after being named to the second team as a sophomore.

Lady Marauders junior pitcher Breanna Zirkle was named to the honorable mention portion of the list for the second year in a row. Zirkle is joined on honorable mention by a pair of first-time all-district choices, senior second baseman and catcher Ciera Older — an Ohio Valley University signee — and junior first baseman Bailey Swatzel.

Fairfield’s Kaiti White and Ironton’s Missy Fields picked up the Division III Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards respectively.

2019 Southeast Ohio Coaches All-District Division III Softball Teams

FIRST TEAM

Kaiti White, Fairfield; Caitlyn Brisker, Oak Hill; Keegan Moore, Ironton; Marcy Dudgeon, Westfall; Ashley Compston, Wellston; Boo Sturgill, Wheelersburg; Erin Scurlock, Alexander; Kylee Kellough, Huntington; Rylie Hughes, Wheelersburg; Jacqueline Bautista, Portsmouth; Hannah Tolle, Minford; Grace Stevens; Rock Hill; Lauren Crum, Coal Grove; Taylor Swartz, Meigs; Maggie Dorsey, Eastern Brown; Taiya Hamlet, Ironton; Lauren Arnold, Fairfield; Evie Bennette, Zane Trace; Laiken Rice, Northwest; Jenna Johnston, Wellston.

Player of the Year:

Kaiti White, Fairfield.

Coach of the Year:

Missy Fields, Ironton.

SECOND TEAM

Jydine Havens, Adena, Serah Whitacre, Lynchburg Clay; Josie Williams, Westfall; Lainey Ayers, Portsmouth West; Ryleigh Swann Chesapeake; Sara Allen, South Point; Lexie Lockwood, Southeastern; Quincee McCord, New Lexington; Peighton Rowe, Ironton; Kylee Howard, Rock Hill; Andred Edmiston, Eastern Brown; Lydnee Spargur, Fairfield; Lacie O’Neal, Crooksville; Taylor Shockey, Nelsonville-York; Emily Bowen, Fairland; Brittani Wolfenbarker, Minford; Mary Beth Burton, Ironton; Christen Risner, Wheelersburg; Braiden Collins, Huntington; Ayzie Fullen, Westfall.

HONORABLE MENTION

Mary Williams, Piketon; Abby Carter, Piketon; Morgan Reynolds, Eastern Brown; Allison Malott, Eastern Brown; Lillie Snyder, Huntington; Bradey Entler, Huntington; Holly Ramey, South Point; Kylee Ellison, South Point; Addie Newman, Northwest; Jaclyn Burchett, Northwest; Ashley Tackett, Chesapeake; Megan Gragg, Fairfield; Desiree Ison, North Adams; Anita Eiteman, North Adams; Madison Metzger, Piketon; Myranda Lawsing, Piketon; Jill Alysworth, South Point; Cidney Huff, Southeastern; Ameris Cooper, Southeastern; Audrey Scott, Southeastern; Kailey Adkins, Oak Hill; Andrea Lewis, Oak Hill; Baleigh McNerlin, Oak Hill; Haleigh Snider, Lynchburg Clay; Andrew Blevens, Minford; Emily Shoemaker, Minford; Sarah Claxon, Wheelersburg; Addi Dillow, Coal Grove; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove; Jaidyn Griffith, Coal Grove; Logyn Chamberlin, Crooksville; McKenna Headley, Crooksville; Grace Frame, Crooksville; Alexis Guffey, Zane Trace; Brianna Fetters, Zane Trace; Ashley Jones, Zane Trace; Kylee Montgomery, Portsmouth; Madison Perry, Portsmouth; Faith Phillips, Portsmouth; Libbey Judge, Fairland; Adrianna Hoffman, Fairland; Nataya Richards, Portsmouth West; Abbie Pack, Portsmouth West; Abbie Boland, Portsmouth West; Ryleigh Griffin, Nelsonville-York; Sarah Posey, Adena; Civia Sheppard, Adena; Chey Ater, Adena; Callie Fout, New Lexington; Brooke Lehman, New Lexington; Ashley Wiseman, New Lexington; MaKenzie Hanshaw, Rock Hill; Rileigh Morris, Rock Hill; Sami Tackett, Westfall; Brooke Casto, Alexander; Jadyn Mace, Alexander; Grace Hill, Alexander; Breanna Zirkle, Meigs; Ciera Older, Meigs; Bailey Swatzel, Meigs.

Meigs senior Ciera Older steps on second base for a force out and then throws to first, during the Lady Marauders’ TVC Ohio bout against River Valley on April 17 in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.14-MHS-Older.jpg Meigs senior Ciera Older steps on second base for a force out and then throws to first, during the Lady Marauders’ TVC Ohio bout against River Valley on April 17 in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.