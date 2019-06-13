5 Blue Devils land on OVC list

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy baseball team came away with five selections on the 2019 All-Ohio Valley Conference baseball teams, as voted on by the coaches within the league.
The Blue Devils — who finished third in the final standings with a 9-5 league mark — had a trio of first team team honorees, as well as the standard pair of honorable mention choices.
GAHS senior Josh Faro is on the All-OVC first team for a third consecutive season, and is 1-of-7 players to repeat from last year’s first team.
The Blue Devil ace is joined on the first team by a pair of seniors and first time all-league selections, Wyatt Sipple and Garrett McGuire.
Gallia Academy’s two honorable mention selections were senior Cole Davis and freshman Zane Loveday. Davis was also an all-conference honorable mention in 2017.
Fairland’s Michael Hill was named the OVC Coach of the Year after leading the Dragons to a 12-2 league mark and the outright championship.
The Ohio Valley Conference does not select a player of the year.
2019 All-OVC Baseball Team
First Team
FAIRLAND (12-2): Gavin Hunt#, Reilly Sowards, Garrett Looney, Brennen West.
ROCK HILL (11-3): Logan Hankins*, Landon Smith*, Kaleb Kidd*.
GALLIA ACADEMY (9-5): Wyatt Sipple, Garrett McGuire, Josh Faro*.
SOUTH POINT (7-7): Brody Blackwell*, Drew Smith*.
IRONTON (6-8): Ethan Duncan, Brycen Thomas#.
CHESAPEAKE (5-9): Trent Dearth*, Thomas Sentz.
COAL GROVE (4-10): Nate Harmon#.
PORTSMOUTH(2-12): Bryce Wallace#.
Coach of the Year:
Michael Hill, Fairland.
Honorable Mention
FAIRLAND: Alex Rogers, Tucker Adkins.
ROCK HILL: Jake Blagg, Seth Nichols.
GALLIA ACADEMY: Zane Loveday, Cole Davis
SOUTH POINT: Brycen McCann, Ben Walls.
IRONTON: Cameron Deere, Kyle Howell.
CHESAPEAKE: Jonah Ridenour, Travis Grim.
COAL GROVE: Tait Matney, Ben Compliment.
PORTSMOUTH: Jack Workman, William Sturgill.
* — denotes 2018 All-OVC first team selection.
# — denotes 2018 All-OVC honorable mention selection.
