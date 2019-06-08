Point lands 3 on all-state teams

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Good things came from this trio.

The Point Pleasant baseball team hauled in three selections to the 2019 Class AA West Virginia Sports Writers Association all-state teams — as voted on by a select panel of media members throughout the Mountain State.

A trio of seniors represented the Big Blacks following a 23-9 that included the program’s first Region IV appearance in three postseasons, as well as a Game 1 victory with the eventual player of the year on the mound.

Miles Williams and Carter Smith both repeated as all-state selections from a year ago, while Brody Jeffers was a first-time honoree for the Red and Black.

Williams earned the squad’s highest finish as a second team utility selection. Both Smith and Jeffers were named to the special honorable mention list.

Williams — a pitcher, catcher and outfielder who also hit in the leadoff spot — led PPHS in hits (40), doubles (11), extra-base hits (13) and runs scored (42).

A special honorable mention selection a year ago, Williams also posted team-highs in batting average (.381), on-base percentage (.504), slugging (.524) and a had 1.028 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Smith — a University of Rio Grande signee — struck out just six times in 126 plate appearances while producing 39 hits, 23 RBIs and 28 runs scored while batting .361 on the season. Smith was chosen to the honorable mention squad last spring.

Jeffers hit .358 for the year and tied for the team lead in homers with two. Jeffers posted a team-best 32 RBIs and also scored 24 runs while producing 38 hits this spring.

Carter Lyles of Scott was named first team captain, while Nick Holzapfel of Winfield was chosen as the second team captain.

Lyles — a University of West Virginia commitment — fanned 10 in a 1-0 loss against the Big Blacks in the opening game of the Region IV tournament at SHS. The Skyhawks went on to win the Region IV title with consecutive decisions.

2019 WVSWA Class AA Baseball Teams

FIRST TEAM

P: Carter Lyles, Scott, Sr. (captain); Conner Mullins, Chapmanville, Sr.; Tim Via, Bridgeport, Sr.

C: Eli Kirkendoll, Lincoln County, Jr.

IF: Zack Whitacre, Frankfort, Sr.; Ryan Goff, Bridgeport, So.; Zach Robeson, Sissonville, Sr.; Noel Sizemore, Shady Spring, Sr.

OF: Justin Lovell, Shady Spring, Sr.; Isaac Miller, Scott, Sr.; Mason Hamrick, Nitro, Sr.

UTIL: Caleb Hare, Frankfort, Sr.; Nathan Kuhn, Scott, Sr.; Nick Stalnaker, Bridgeport, Jr.; Ethan Payne, Poca, So.

SECOND TEAM

P: Tommy Williams, Shady Spring, Jr.; Nick Holtzapfel, Winfield, So. (captain); Peyton Brown, Scott, Sr.

C: Eric Hoosier, Wyoming East, Sr.

IF: McQuade Canada, Wyoming East, Jr.; Peyton Stover, Winfield, So.; Matt St. Clair, Shady Spring, Sr.; Hunter Poole, Petersburg, Sr.

OF: Jacob Oates, Braxton County, Sr.; Jake Whiting, Roane County, Sr.; Casey Hurley, Chapmanville, So.

UTIL: Hunter Moore, Lincoln, Sr.; Miles Williams, Point Pleasant, Sr.; Lane Jordan, Oak Hill, Jr.; Dawson Beckett, Logan, Jr.

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION

Eli Brogan (Lincoln County), Danny Bush (Roane County), Matt Caldwell (Wyoming East), Josh Cline (Oak Glen), Logan Conley (Braxton County), Jonathon Creese (Oak Glen), Landen Fairchild (Winfield), Logan Gaddy (Nitro), Matthew Gainer (Elkins), Breeden Gilbert (Fairmont Senior), Daylin Goad (Mingo Central), Atticus Goodson (Independence), Andrew Hazelwood (James Monroe), Brody Jeffers (Point Pleasant), Nick Jewell (James Monroe), Caleb Jones (Oak Hill), Tyler Kelly (Weir), Will Knight (Philip Barbour), Tyler Komorowski (Weir), Andrew Little (Keyser), Jonathan Lyons (Oak Hill), Braydon McClung (Logan), Jason Meadows (Shady Spring), Connor Neal (Fairmont Senior), Toby Payne (Poca), Read Shumacher (Elkins), Peyton Sindledecker (Petersburg), Carter Smith (Point Pleasant), Sebastian Stewart (Frankfort), Brady Vance (Westside), Brendan Whiteman (Frankfort), Tyce Wisnewski (Petersburg), Caleb Wynn (Clay County).

HONORABLE MENTION

Andrew Allen (Mingo Central), Pat Bart (Lincoln), Chase Berry (Chapmanville), Gage Bibey (Philip Barbour), Peyton Branham (Logan), Garrett Brewer (Oak Glen), Xander Castillo (James Monroe), Vincenzo Cava (Bridgeport), Drew Clark (Shady Spring), Tanner Corder (Philip Barbour), Brandon Corley (East Fairmont), Grant Davis (Shady Spring), Ashton Deskins (Mingo Central), Corey Elswick (Clay County), Levi Fox (Lewis County), Will Hackney (Sissonville), Reid Hoover (Weir), Sam Ingram (Winfield), Cameron King (Berkeley Springs), Noah Leggett (Liberty-Harrison), Clay Lester (Wyoming East), Grant Lowther (Robert C. Byrd), Jackson Mace (Roane County), Peyton Meadows (PikeView), Garrett Moats (Grafton), Monroe Mohler (James Monroe), Cole Morris (Berkeley Springs), Brandon Mullins (Herbert Hoover), Evan Ogden (Bridgeport), Chandler Rhodes (Frankfort), Connor Robe (Bridgeport), Andrew Scarberry (Nitro), Scott Soblit (Sissonville), Sebastian Spencer (Weir), Rhett White (Herbert Hoover), Garrett Wilkerson (East Fairmont), David Wilson (Independence), Michael McKinney (Independence), Chris Begley (Liberty Raleigh), Logan Williams (Liberty Raleigh), Zane Wolfe (Oak Hill).

Point Pleasant senior Carter Smith releases a throw to first base during an April 16 baseball game against Poca in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.11-PP-Smith.jpg Point Pleasant senior Carter Smith releases a throw to first base during an April 16 baseball game against Poca in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Miles Williams releases a pitch during Game 3 of the Class AA Region IV baseball tournament against Scott on May 22 in Madison, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.11-PP-Williams.jpg Point Pleasant senior Miles Williams releases a pitch during Game 3 of the Class AA Region IV baseball tournament against Scott on May 22 in Madison, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Brody Jeffers watches a home run take flight during an April 25 baseball game against Chapmanville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.11-PP-Jeffers.jpg Point Pleasant senior Brody Jeffers watches a home run take flight during an April 25 baseball game against Chapmanville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.