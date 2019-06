Point lands 3 on AA softball teams

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Both old hat and new.

The Point Pleasant softball team hauled in three selections to the 2019 Class AA West Virginia Sports Writers Association all-state teams — as voted on by a select panel of media members throughout the Mountain State.

The Lady Knights put together an impressive 16-8 overall record with a squad that featured a dozen freshmen and didn’t finish the season with a single senior.

In fact, the most experienced player that PPHS returning was junior Peyton Jordan — a two-year starter in the infield.

Jordan also had another monster season for the Lady Knights with a .934 fielding percentage and a .580 on-base percentage while striking out just four times.

Those efforts garnered Jordan — primarily a shortstop — a second team selection as an infielder after landing on the all-state honorable mention list a year ago.

Jordan was joined by first-time selections Tayah Fetty and Rylee Cochran, a pair of freshmen.

Fetty had a .966 fielding percentage and a .541 on-base percentage between time at second base and in the outfield en route to being a special honorable mention choice.

Cochran put together a 7-4 campaign in the circle that included a trio of one-run losses while striking out 56 batters. Cochran was named to the honorable mention list.

Delani Buckner of Herbert Hoover was named first team captain, while Bryanna Moreland of Petersburg was chosen as the second team captain.

2019 WVSWA Class AA Softball Teams

FIRST TEAM

P: Delani Buckner, Herbert Hoover, jr. (captain); Holly Brehm, Wyoming East, sr.; Carly Cooper, jr. Petersburg; Bella Savilla, soph., Nitro.

IF – Jenna Thomas, sr. Sissonville; Kaylen Parks, soph. Independence; Emily Riggs, sr. Bridgeport; Nicole Kester, sr. Independence; Cortney Fizer, soph. Herbert Hoover.

OF – Tiara Snyder, sr., Robert C. Byrd; Paige Humble, soph., Bridgeport; Kennedy Dean, fr., Winfield.

C – Bella Posey, sr., Lewis County; Emma Kyle, fr., Liberty Harrison.

UTIL – Presley McGee, jr., Herbert Hoover; Lena Elkins, fr., Nitro; Allie Mace, soph. Roane County; Bradlea Hayhurst, jr. Shady Spring.

SECOND TEAM

P: Madison Legg, fr. Sissonville; Madison Corbin, jr., East Fairmont; Paige Maynard, fr. Liberty Raleigh; Madi Andrick, sr., Lincoln.

IF: Peyton Jordan, jr. Point Pleasant; Olivia Barnett, fr., Shady Spring; Grayson Buckner, fr., Herbert Hoover; Morgan Riffle, soph., Lewis County; Ashlyn Spears, sr., Roane County.

OF: Savannah Holbrook, jr., Oak Hill; Katie Koontz, jr. Petersburg; Kerigan Moore, soph. Nitro.

C: Bryanna Moreland, jr. Petersburg (captain); Sophia Mikula, jr. Weir.

UTIL: Madison McKay, fr. Oak Glen; Cara Minor, sr., North Marion; Mallory Rosnick, fr. Weir; Zoey Henline, jr., Lewis County.

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION

Kate Stanley, Bridgeport; Haleigh Ferris, Lincoln; Shadee Hawkins, Lincoln; Bailey Malnick, North Marion; Sarah Simon, Philip Barbour; Frederique Maldley, Grafton; Tori Lambert, East Fairmont; Alex Carr, Braxton County; Elizabeth Queen, Wayne; Whitney Sansom, Wayne; Paige Laxton, Wyoming East; Ashleigh Sexton, Independence; Savannah Bragg, Independence; Isabella Aperfine, Weir; Hannah Patterson, Oak Glen; Alexis Bailey, Sissonville; Rebekah Woody, Herbert Hoover; Megan Seafler, Herbert Hoover; Faith Gaylor, Winfield; Elyssa Medley, Winfield; Sierra Cook, Chapmanville; Sydni Cawley, Nitro; Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser; Randa Watts, Lincoln County; Tayah Fetty, Point Pleasant; Carley Jarrell, Roane County; Jenna Burgess, Petersburg.

HONORABLE MENTION

Abby Hartley, Lewis County; Madison Smith, Liberty Harrison; Shay Swiger, East Fairmont; Morgan Bowers, Elkins; Ashton Malnick, North Marion; Raegan Roach, Wayne; Riley Adkins, Independence; Vanessa Wright, Liberty; Emily Jones, Shady Spring; Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East; Taylor Webster, Weir; Hannah Walker, Oak Glen; Taylor Carpenter, Herbert Hoover; Jess Canterbury, Herbert Hoover; Aly Soblit, Sissonville; Lola Baber, Winfield; Morgan Burdette, Nitro; Mercedes Bush, Poca; Jenna Barker, Chapmanville; ; Aubrey Smith, Keyser; Koree Roberts, Lincoln County; Natalie Fout, Lincoln County; Rachel LeRose, Nicholas County; Jayden Elkins, Scott; Reagan McCoy, Man; Ashlyn Conley, Logan; Marie Perdew, Frankfort; Rylee Cochran, Point Pleasant; MacKenzie Weasenforth, Petersburg.

Point Pleasant junior Peyton Jordan makes a throw from the shortstop position during a March 26 softball contest against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.8-PP-Jordan.jpg Point Pleasant junior Peyton Jordan makes a throw from the shortstop position during a March 26 softball contest against Ripley in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant starter Rylee Cochran delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 winner’s bracket semifinal contest against Winfield on May 1 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_PP-Cochran.jpg Point Pleasant starter Rylee Cochran delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 winner’s bracket semifinal contest against Winfield on May 1 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant freshman second baseman Tayah Fetty hauls in a pop up during the sixth inning of of a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 winner’s bracket semifinal contest against Winfield on May 1 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_PP-Fetty.jpg Point Pleasant freshman second baseman Tayah Fetty hauls in a pop up during the sixth inning of of a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 winner’s bracket semifinal contest against Winfield on May 1 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

