King, Rose named all-state

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A dynamic duo.

Wahama landed two players on the West Virginia Sports Writers’ Association Class A all-state softball teams for the 2019 campaign — as voted on by a select panel of media members throughout the Mountain State.

WHS senior Tanner King and junior Hannah Rose both garnered all-state accolades for the third straight season, with the Lady Falcons putting together a 27-3 record this spring.

King — a third baseman and catcher, who was on the Class AA honorable mention list for Point Pleasant in each of the last two seasons — landed as a second team infielder in her first year in Class A.

A WVU Tech signee, King had a .576 batting average as a senior, with six home runs, 19 doubles, 48 runs batted in and 47 runs scored.

Rose — who was a first team all-state infielder in each of the last two seasons — made the 2019 list as a second team pitcher.

A verbal commit to the University of Charleston, Rose had a win-loss record of 14-2 with an earned-run-average of 2.81 and 78 strikeouts. The WHS junior had a perfect fielding percentage on the year and also made her mark on offense, batting .602 with four home runs, four triples, 27 doubles, 58 runs scored and 34 runs batted in.

Sherman pitcher Autumn Thompson was named first team captain, while Van’s Karlie LaFauci was chosen as the second team captain.

Wahama was the only Mason County program to land a player on the Class A squad as Hannan did not receive a selection.

2019 WVSWA Class A Softball Teams

FIRST TEAM

P: Autumn Thompson, Sherman (captain); Caitlyn Kassay, Clay-Battelle; Chloe Elliott, Ritchie County; Autumn Hall, Tug Valley.

IF: Jairika Baylor, Wheeling Central; Rebekah Markwood, Moorefield; Kenley Posten, Greenbrier West; Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County; Katlyn Jenkins, Sherman.

OF: Rylin Tabor, Ravenswood; Rylee Burnette, Clay-Battelle; Katie Jones, Calhoun County.

C: Abby Darnley, Buffalo; Isabelle McKinsey, Notre Dame.

UTIL: Ashley Tharp, Magnolia; Lindsey Russell, Buffalo; Camryn Dorsey, Greenbrier West; Maddy Richards, Wirt County.

SECOND TEAM

P: Kira Riffle, Notre Dame; Hannah Rose, Wahama; Madalena Daugherty, Madonna; Kyla Tharp, Wheeling Central.

IF: Karlie LaFauci, Van (captain); Tanner King, Wahama; Haley Wilson, Calhoun County; Gracie Gipson, Valley Fayette; Reegan Lively, Greenbrier West.

OF: Caley Chrisman, Greenbrier West; Brooklyn Hinzman, Doddridge County; Libby Hall, Ravenswood.

C: Ronda Petrocci, Clay-Battelle; Sierra Sloan, St. Joseph.

UTIL: Maggie Bird, Buffalo; Fran Alvaro, Notre Dame; Emmie Lopetrone, Valley Fayette; Olivia Corbett, Charleston Catholic.

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION

Savannah Swenskie, South Harrison; Cassidy Roles, Fayetteville; Kayna Anderson, Magnolia; Ally Davidson, Wheeling Central; Ashlyn Moses, Paden City; Raven Fulks, Paden City; Olivia Arthur, Buffalo; Kelly Kreitzer, Charleston Catholic; Madison Strawderman, East Hardy; Haylea Clendenin, Sherman; Hannah Smith, Ravenswood; Kristen Vigneron, Williamstown; Mahayla Nichols, St. Marys; Emma Taylor, Gilmer County; Emily Hatfield, Tug Valley; Destiny Ball, Montcalm.

HONORABLE MENTION

Morgan Turner, Notre Dame; Amelia Angotti, Notre Dame; Grace Titus, South Harrison; Paige Brill, Magnolia; Ashley Kelly, Magnolia; Allie Miller, Tyler Consolidated; Summer Miller, Tyler Consolidated; Brooke Slaubaugh, Buffalo; Fran George, Charleston Catholic; Sydnee Ferrell, Sherman; Kendall Bowen, Ravenswood; Courtney Sanford, Doddridge County; Alexis Schrekengost, Williamstown; Jacqueline Marchese, Doddridge County.

Wahama junior Hannah Rose delivers a pitch during the Lady Falcons’ TVC Hocking victory over Waterford on April 11 in Hartford, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.7-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama junior Hannah Rose delivers a pitch during the Lady Falcons’ TVC Hocking victory over Waterford on April 11 in Hartford, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Tanner King throws a runner out at first base, during the Lady Falcons’ win over Ravenswood on May 2 in Hartford, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.7-WAH-King.jpg Wahama senior Tanner King throws a runner out at first base, during the Lady Falcons’ win over Ravenswood on May 2 in Hartford, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

