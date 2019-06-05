The Ohio Valley Publishing area came away with 19 total selections on the 2019 All-Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division baseball team — as voted on by the coaches within the division.

Eastern (15-1) came away with the most representation with seven selections after winning the league by a full two games, while Wahama (13-3) and Southern (11-5) both came away with five selections apiece as the remaining part of the upper third of the nine-team league.

One of the Tornadoes’ honorees came from the coaching ranks as skipper Kyle Wickline was named the Coach of the Year.

EHS sophomore Matthew Blanchard was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player, while SHS senior Billy Harmon was chosen as the Offensive Most Valuable Player.

Senior Nate Durst was the lone repeat selection for the Eagles. Senior Isaiah Fish, junior Colton Reynolds, sophomores Connor Ridenour and Blake Newland, and freshman Brayden Smith also joined Blanchard as first-time honorees.

The White Falcons had a trio of repeat selections in seniors Antonio Serevicz, Tanner Smith and David Hendrick, while senior Jonathon Frye and freshman Ethyn Barnitz also secured their first all-league accolades in baseball.

The Tornadoes had three repeat selections in seniors Harmon and Jensen Anderson, as well as junior Gage Shuler. Freshman Will Wickline also picked up his first all-league honor.

South Gallia (0-16) also came away with a pair of first-time selections after placing ninth. Senior Nick Hicks and sophomore Jaxxin Mabe were the two choices on behalf of the Rebels.

Trimble (10-6) followed both Wahama and Southern with four selections, while Belpre (9-7), Waterford (6-10), Miller (5-11) and Federal Hocking (3-13) each came away with three selections.

Fourteen of the 34 men chosen to the 2019 All-TVC Hocking baseball team were repeat selections from a year ago.

Durst, Serevicz, Smith, Hendrick, Harmon, Anderson and Shuler were joined on the all-league list again by Noah Rossiter and Max Hooper of Trimble; Jesse Collins, Nick Godfrey and Logan Adams of Belpre; Braden Bellville of Waterford; and Trey Hettich of Miller.

2019 TVC Hocking Baseball team

EASTERN (15-1): Nate Durst* (Sr) 3B, Isaiah Fish (Sr) 1B, Matthew Blanchard (So) P-C, Connor Ridenour (So) OF, Blake Newland (So) 2B, Brayden Smith (Fr) P, Colton Reynolds (Jr) P-C.

WAHAMA (13-3): Antonio Serevicz* (Sr) P-1B, Tanner Smith* (Sr) P-SS, David Hendrick* (Sr) P-OF, Ethyn Barnitz (Fr) C-P, Jonathan Frye (Sr) P-IF.

SOUTHERN (11-5): Billy Harmon* (Sr) P-C, Jensen Anderson* (Sr) P-1B, Gage Shuler* (Jr) P-SS-C, Will Wickline (Fr) P-IF.

TRIMBLE (10-6): Noah Rossiter* (Sr) P-OF, Max Hooper* (Sr) SS-P, Gary Brooks (Sr) C, Todd Wisor (Sr) 3B.

BELPRE (9-7): Jesse Collins* (Sr) CF-1B, Nick Godfrey* (Jr) 1B-P, Logan Adams* (Jr) SS-P.

WATERFORD (6-10): Braden Bellville* (Sr) 3B-P, Russell Young (Sr) 1B-P, Brock Hayes (Sr) OF-P.

MILLER (5-11): Trey Hettich* (Jr) P, Blayton Cox (So) 2B, Colby Bartley (Jr) SS-P.

FEDERAL HOCKING (3-13): Ian Miller (Jr) 1B-P, Hunter Smith (So) C, Wes Carpenter (So) P-IF.

SOUTH GALLIA (0-16): Nick Hicks (Sr) P-SS, Jaxxin Mabe (So) OF.

Offensive Most Valuable Player:

Billy Harmon, Southern.

Defensive Most Valuable Player:

Matthew Blanchard, Eastern.

Coach of the Year:

Kyle Wickline, Southern.

* — indicates repeat selection.

Eastern sophomore Matthew Blanchard delivers a pitch during the Eagles’ April 29 victory over Southern in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.6-EHS-Blanchard.jpg Eastern sophomore Matthew Blanchard delivers a pitch during the Eagles’ April 29 victory over Southern in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern senior Billy Harmon rounds second base and heads for third during the Tornadoes’ district final victory over Portsmouth Clay on May 22 in Chillicothe, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.6-SHS-Harmon.jpg Southern senior Billy Harmon rounds second base and heads for third during the Tornadoes’ district final victory over Portsmouth Clay on May 22 in Chillicothe, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

OVP area lands 19 selections; Southern, Eastern sweep special honors

