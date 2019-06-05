Locals land on TVC Ohio baseball list

A total of seven players from the Ohio Valley Publishing area received all-league honors on the 2019 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball team, as selected by the coaches within the seven-team league.

The Marauders — who were third in the final league standings at 7-5 — earned four selections, including two that repeat from last spring.

MHS senior outfielder and pitcher Wesley Smith is on the all-league squad for a third straight season, while junior first baseman and pitcher Briar Wolfe is on the TVC Ohio team for a second straight year.

Joining Smith and Wolfe for the Marauders are a pair of juniors, third baseman and pitcher Matt Gilkey, and catcher Cole Arnott.

River Valley — which was 2-10 en route to a sixth-place league finish — picked up three selections, none of whom were on last season’s TVC Ohio list. Representing the Raiders are senior pitcher and first baseman Chase Kemper, sophomore pitcher and second baseman Chase Barber, and freshman shortstop Dalton Mershon.

Along with Smith and Wolfe, Athens’ Nate Trainer, Rece Lonas, Eli Kennedy and Jack Cornwell, Alexander’s Isaac York, Wellston’s Hunter Cardwell, and Nelsonville-York’s Reece Robson are repeat selections from last year’s list. Robson is the only four-time all-league performer on the squad.

Trainer — who helped the Bulldogs to an 11-1 mark and the league championship — was named Defensive Most Valuable Player, and shared the Offensive Most Valuable Player award with Robson. Co-Coaches of the Year were Todd Nuzum of Athens and Andrew Barrell of Vinton County.

2019 All-TVC Ohio baseball team

ATHENS (11-1): Nate Trainer* (Jr) SS/P; Rece Lonas* (Jr) OF; Eli Kennedy* (Sr) 1B/P; Jack Cornwell* (Jr) OF/P/1B; Nick Barga (Sr) OF; Peyton Gail (So) OF; Reece Wallace (Jr) INF/P.

VINTON COUNTY (10-2): Ashe Abele (Jr) P/1B; Jacob Wells (Jr) OF; Zach Bartoe (So) P/SS; River Hayes (Fr) 3B; Lincoln Hayes (Sr) OF.

MEIGS (7-5): Briar Wolfe* (Jr) P/1B; Wesley Smith* (Sr) OF/P; Cole Arnott (Jr) C; Matt Gilkey (Jr) P/3B.

ALEXANDER (6-6): Isaac York* (So) P/INF; Luke Chapman (Jr) DH/OF; Drew Davis (Sr) OF.

WELLSTON (5-7): Hunter Cardwell* (Jr) C/P; Chase Ingalls (So) 2B; Timothy Stanley (Jr) P/SS/3B.

RIVER VALLEY (2-10): Dalton Mershon (Fr) SS; Chase Kemper (Sr) P/1B; Chase Barber (So) P/2B.

NELSONVILLE-YORK (1-11): Reece Robson* (Sr) C/SS; Jacob Chaffin (Sr) 1B/P.

* — Indicates repeat selection.

Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player:

Nate Trainer, Athens.

Reece Robson, Nelsonville-York.

Defensive Most Valuable Player:

Nate Trainer, Athens.

Co-Coach of the Year:

Todd Nuzum, Athens.

Andrew Barrell, Vinton County.

Meigs junior Cole Arnott hauls in a fly ball in foul territory, during the Marauders’ 4-1 win over River Valley on April 17 in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.6-MHS-Arnott.jpg Meigs junior Cole Arnott hauls in a fly ball in foul territory, during the Marauders’ 4-1 win over River Valley on April 17 in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

