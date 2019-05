Marietta College sophomore Laura Pullins — a 2017 graduate of Eastern High School — finished runner-up in the women’s high jump at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 24 at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. Pullins — who was also runner-up at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in March — posted a mark of 5 feet, 7 inches, and picked up All-American honors.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_6.2-MC-Pullins.jpeg courtesy photo