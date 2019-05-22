Skyhawks eliminate Point Pleasant, 8-0

It’s all over. The Point Pleasant baseball team had its remarkable 2019 campaign come to a close on Wednesday night following an 8-0 setback to host Scott in Game 3 of the Class AA Region IV championship matchup in Madison, W.Va. The Skyhawks led 3-0 through an inning of play, then tacked on two runs in the fourth and three more scores in the fifth before wrapping up the shutout decision. The Big Blacks finish the season with a 24-8 overall record. Complete results from Wednesday’s season finale will be available in the Friday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_PP-Fridley.jpg